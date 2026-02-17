Cleveland Cavaliers Will Likely Have Competition To Sign LeBron James This Summer

The Cleveland Cavaliers were given new life earlier this month when James Harden showed up to the team. Why stop there?

Rumors have swirled for months about the Cavs potentially bringing LeBron James home one final time this summer. He will be an unrestricted free agent and could finish his career where it began.

This makes too much sense to plenty of Cavs fans. However, it may not be a given based on a recent report.

The Lakers would welcome LeBron James back in Los Angeles if he wants to play a 24th season, per @mcten.



James is making $52.6 million this season and is an unrestricted free agent this summer. pic.twitter.com/k3EEk1KAFw — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 17, 2026

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports the Los Angeles Lakers would welcome James back this summer as well. So what will he ultimately do?

Cavaliers should remain favorites to land LeBron James

James is 41 years old, so there's no guarantee he will return at all for a 24th season. Yet this is a player who looked like he was 21, or maybe more like 31, in this past weekend's All-Star Game.

This could also come down to money. Would LeBron take a hometown discount to chase one more title with the Cavs? He already has enough money for several lifetimes, but may not want to give Dan Gilbert a discount given the lingering feelings from "The Decision" fallout, even though that took place way back in 2010.

A player of LeBron James' stature should get a proper farewell tour. He is cheered loudly when he plays in Cleveland annually, while the crowd also loses their mind whenever Bronny James touches the ball. Bringing them home as a package deal would only be good for business.

This recent report may seem obvious to fans who don't follow each and every piece of James-related news. The fact the Lakers would indeed welcome him back is newsworthy after a bombshell ESPN article dropped in which is was rumored Lakers owner/scion Jeanie Buss was unhappy with his presence on the team.

That report alone may mean James is winding down his time in Los Angeles, which may be Luka Doncic's team moving forward.

The addition of James would give the Cavs a trio of himself, Harden, and Donovan Mitchell. Add in a developing Evan Mobley and a reenergized Jarrett Allen, and they are clear favorites in the East.

Again, the financials need to work, but James ending his career in Cleveland is a storybook ending to one of the best careers in pro sports history. That would sure beat the way fellow legend Michael Jordan ended his career with the lowly Washington Wizards.