What LeBron James Said About Cleveland Cavaliers Trade Deadline Moves

One of the biggest storylines to follow this offseason will be where LeBron James ends up playing next season. If he doesn't decide to retire, he could opt out of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, making him a free agent.

There are already whispers that he might be interested in a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Everything LeBron does is always viewed at the highest level, and he may be dropping hints about how much he likes the Cavs.

LeBron liked the Cavs' deadline moves

LeBron recently discussed the Cavaliers' latest trade deadline moves on his podcast, "Mind The Game", alongside Steve Nash.

"They're going for it," LeBron said on Tuesday. "They felt like they needed another playmaker, someone who had been in the situation before. They added James(Harden), who's still putting up All-Star numbers, giving Donovan Mitchell another ball-handling guy who can make shots late in the game."

LeBron James & Steve Nash on the Cavs’ trades for James Harden, Keon Ellis, and Dennis Schröder + thoughts on Max Strus:



Harden's trade was the most significant move the Cavs made before the deadline and possibly the biggest deal any team pulled off during the NBA trade period.

Even though Harden is a great player, LeBron isn't sleeping on the two players the Cavs acquired from the Sacramento Kings, Dennis Schröder and Keon Ellis.

"Those two pickups that they got from Sacramento as well, Schröder, a former teammate of mine, you know who's going to compete every single night, and Keon Ellis the guy is going to compete make shots, those guys are going to be very good for that team especially in the east where there is a lot of bulk you got to have some dogs in there they added a lot," LeBron added.

The Cavs' moves at the trade deadline grabbed the NBA's attention, particularly LeBron's. If there’s a genuine chance of LeBron leaving the Lakers this offseason, Cleveland may have improved his chances of coming back home to finish his career with the moves it made at the deadline.

Even though LeBron will be 42 by the end of the year, he remains in championship mode, and there's arguably no better place in the NBA for him to finish his career than in Cleveland. He can return to where it all started and have a legitimate shot at winning another title — something he probably never thought would be possible again with the Cavs, eight years after his second departure.

The Cavs might actually clinch the NBA Finals this season without LeBron, which could complicate his decision to return if he’s worried about people assuming he’s just chasing after a ring.

