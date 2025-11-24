How to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors game tonight: Time, TV Channel, Breakdown

Sunday night was a dream scenario for the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-6) in their win against the Los Angeles Clippers. They beat the Clippers by enough points to be able to rest some of their stars towards the end of the game to keep them healthy and fresh for tonight's game.

Cleveland has lost both matchups this season by over 10 points and are struggling to find a way to stop the Raptors offense. The team rested quite a few of their bench players last night against the Clippers to have them rested for this matchup.

Their bench is going to be an important factor in this game if Cleveland wants to win this time around. Craig Porter Jr. and Nae’Qwon Tomlin's roles on this team have been a bright spot in these last few games.

In Toronto (12-5) the Raptors have now won 11 of their last 12 games and carry a top five offense, and three point shooting team. They just seem to always have one or two guys on fire throughout the game. When one gets stopped, there is somebody else there to step up.

The Raptors should not change a ton for this game, playing the same way won't guarantee them another win, but minor tweaks would keep the Cavs guessing, They also have an RJ Barrett knee injury to worry about after their game against Brooklyn.

These two teams have a fiery rivalry going back to LeBron James second stint on the Cavaliers and their times playing each other in the playoffs.

Where to find the Cavs vs. Raptors game tonight?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio and Peacock

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Cavs vs. Raptors Injury Report

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out.

Raptors: RJ Barrett (knee) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Cavs

Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell

De’Andre Hunter

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Raptors

Immanuel Quickley

Brandon Ingram

Gradey Dick

Scottie Barnes

Jakob Poeltl

Cavs vs. Raptors predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers by 2.5

O/U: 236.5

Cavaliers 125, Raptors 120: Game three between these two seems like it will be the best matchup. They both have almost the entirety of their team healthy and if Darius Garland is playing for Cleveland tonight this is the chance for the Cavs to really show out and prove they are the top guys.

Donovan Mitchell has 10 games now where he's put up over 30 points and it seems to be a foregone conclusion that this would be another one, but he may look to others to make plays tonight. Evan Mobley just played a great efficient game of basketball last night and he can do that again if he makes the right decisions.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Friday, Nov. 28 @ Atlanta

Sunday, Nov. 30 vs. Boston