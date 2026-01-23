Larry Nance Jr. Gives Promising Statement on Current Cavaliers Struggles

The 2025-26 NBA season hasn't been one the Cleveland Cavaliers are happy about.

They've faced countless injuries, choked away tight-knit games and seemingly lost that special spark that made them one of the league's most feared teams last season. Following the Cavaliers' exit in last year's playoffs, the team hasn't been able to return to the previous league's-best form.

This season, they've sputtered with six different losing streaks. Fortunately, though, they may be getting back on the right track. Over the course of the last 12 games, the Cavaliers have been able to take home eight wins, marking the best stretch of winning since the first 12 games of the season.

Veteran forward Larry Nance Jr., who just returned back to the lineup from injury, spoke to the team's recent ups and downs after Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Cleveland won that game, 94-87, with Nance Jr. putting up five points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and a +14 plus-minus.

"The best teams don't peak in January," Nance Jr. said. "The best teams peak in April, the best teams peak in June, the best teams in March. That's what we're aiming for."

Larry Nance Jr on perspective of where they sit in Eastern Conference:



An awkward season for the 33-year-old

The Cavaliers decided to sign Nance Jr. to a one-year, veteran's minimum contract this past offseason. His deal came in around $3.6 million, taking up very little on the team's payroll.

The hope was that they could bring in a guy who knows Cleveland's system, both inside and out, and give a bit of leadership back to the locker room. Many also hoped he could have given the group a good chunk of defensive and paint minutes with stability. Nance Jr. played with the team from the 2017-18 season through the 2020-21 season, averaging 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists a night with 1.4 steals as well.

But unfortunately, up until this point, he hasn't been able to replicate such effectiveness.

Through 18 games in the 2025-26 season, he's put up just 3.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 37.1% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson hasn't been able to get the best out of him just yet, and Nance Jr. has also dealt with a nagging calf injury that held him out of the rotation for over a month.

With the team seeing starting point guard Darius Garland go down with another injury, they're going to need those on the bench to step up and try to fill in the missing minutes. While veteran Lonzo Ball hasn't been able to do that yet, Nance Jr. has an opportunity in front of him to pick up some of the slack defensively and from beyond the arc.

Nance Jr.'s comments show that he understands the current situation Cleveland is in. The team's going to need to see guys step up and help push this team towards the playoffs, which are just a few months away.

The Cavaliers' next chance to get back to winning ways and try to build a streak will be on Friday, Jan. 23, with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Tip-off between the two sides is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST from Rocket Arena.