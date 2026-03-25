How Cleveland Cavaliers Snuck Past the Orlando Magic To Win Fourth Straight Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers collected their fourth straight win as they defeated the Orlando Magic 136-131 in Cleveland to start the Cavs three-game home stand. The win improved the Cavaliers to 45-27 on the season, and 23-13 when playing at Rocket Arena.

While the Cavaliers win streak has been impressive, its done little to help them in the standings in the Eastern Conference, as they still sit 2.5 games behind the third-place New York Knicks and 2.5 games behind the second place Boston Celtics with just ten games remaining on the Cavaliers schedule.

The Cavaliers fell behind early, and allowed the magic to build a 39-32 lead at the end of the first quarter, before the Cavs put together a 40-point second quarter that ended with a James Harden four-point play as he was fouled on a three with one second remaining to take a 72-68 lead into the halftime break.

Donovan Mitchell Produces Vintage Game

Mar 24, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles while being guarded by Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain (8) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Donovan Mitchell was a man possessed against the Magic, as he exploded with 42 points on 3-7 shooting from beyond the arc. Mitchell was able to get to the foul line consistently, and made the opportunities count as he went a perfect 11-11 from the charity stripe.

James Harden had yet another good performance, and continues to show why he was a good pickup for the Cavaliers as he logged 26 points and had an especially good night from range, going 4-6 from beyond the arc.

Cavaliers get Production Outside of Star Players

Perhaps the most impressive thing about the Cavaliers win was their production outside of Mitchell and Harden. Sam Merrill logged 19 points and Max Strus provided 11 points off the bench on 3-8 shooting from three.

Strus’s shining moment came in the fourth quarter with under seven minutes left. With the Cavs leading 116-112, Harden drove into the paint and kicked out to Strus who drained a three to extend the Cavs lead to seven.

Evan Mobley pitched in with 19 points and hauled in nine boards. Even though the Cavaliers got out-rebounded 39-33, Mobely provided a force down low that often times forced the Magic into bad shots.

Donovan Mitchell Shows off Clutch Gene to put Game on Ice

The Magic kept it close the entire way behind star Paolo Banchero’s 36 points. With just 15 seconds left in regulation and two seconds left on the shot clock, the Cavaliers led by three before Donovan Mitchell drove in the lane from beyond the arc to lay his shot up and in to put the game on ice.

The Cavaliers wont have much time to rest, as they welcome the Heat to Cleveland for the Cavaliers second home game in their three game home stand. The game against the Heat tips off at 7:30 P.M. and can be watched on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio.