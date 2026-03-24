Why the Cleveland Cavaliers Can’t Worry About Seeding Before NBA Playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers enter play Tuesday with a solid 44-27 record this season. More notably, the team sits at No. 4 overall in the Eastern Conference with 11 games to play.

Tuesday's matchup against the Orlando Magic, on national television, was a potential first-round matchup before the Magic lost five straight games. Now, they are fighting for the No. 8 seed and a favorable Play-In matchup.

The Cavs want to at least remain as high as No. 4 in order to secure home-court advantage in the opening round. But should they try to remain in that spot, or aim to get to No. 3 or even No. 2 in the East?

Cavaliers would be wise to avoid watching the standings

This conversation seems to be an annual one surrounding the Cavaliers in recent years. So let's explore why it's being discussed in 2026.

Being the No. 4 seed likely sets up the Cavs to face the current No. 1 seed Detroit Pistons in the second round. Given the favorites all advance, this would set up a potential matchup between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics in that second round.

Cavs fans know how the team struggles against the Knicks, and the Celtics have been given new life with the quick return of Jayson Tatum. Avoiding either team until the Eastern Conference Finals would be ideal, even if the Pistons have the best record in the East.

The problem comes with all the hypotheticals discussed above. The Cavs were the No. 4 seed in both 2023 and 2024. The furthest they got was one win in the second round. Then the team was the No. 1 overall seed a year ago, once again taking a total of one game in the second round against the Indiana Pacers.

The focus right now needs to be on both winning and gearing up for the postseason. That could involve resting stars, but should not involve stooping to the levels of teams like the Pacers, Washington Wizards, and Utah Jazz, all of which are tanking and also on the schedule in the final 11 games.

Trying to "avoid" a specific team early on in the playoffs only means you'd have to face them eventually if you advance. And while the addition of James Harden is encouraging for the team's chances, his reputation is that of someone who wilts in the postseason.

Keeping the team's collective foot on the gas may be good for him as well as he chases his first NBA title.

This franchise was living in a different reality with prime LeBron James in town. His presence made the regular season rather irrelevant. Now, the Cavs should focus on getting as strong as possible before the postseason begins. Several ugly losses may mean players start getting into their own heads, with the same being true of fans as well.