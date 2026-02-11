How the Cleveland Cavaliers Have Prepared for James Harden’s Home Debut

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Washington Wizards in Cleveland at 7:00 p.m. EST tonight as the Cavs will try to build off of what is currently a four-game win streak.

The Cavs are going into tonights matchup with a 33-21 record, good enough for fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The visiting Wizards are 14-38 and in 14th in the conference.

As the Cavaliers continue to battle for seeding in the Eastern Conference, games like this one against the Wizards are simply must-win games, especially at home. The Cavaliers and Wizards last saw each other on December 13, when the Cavaliers defeated Washington 130-26.

The Cavaliers are returning home from a five-game road trip in which they went 4-1, with their lone loss coming in the first road game against the Phoenix Suns.

James Harden will look to play a big role in his home debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers

Feb 9, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) passes the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This time, the Cavaliers will play the Wizards with James Harden in the lineup. Harden made his debut for the Cavaliers on February 7 and made an instant impact, as he led the Cavaliers in assists with eight and was able to put up 23 points as he went 5-8 from beyond in the arc in an electric debut.

Cavaliers Will Celebrate Harden's Home Debut With Giveaway

The Wizards have struggled all year, and if the Cavaliers can shut down Kyshawn George, who is averaging 15.1 points per game, they should be able to cruise to a fifth straight victory which would do wonders for their postseason hopes.

The Cavaliers have a fun giveaway planned for Harden’s home debut, as they announced they will be releasing a fake beard on a stick for fans, paying homage to Harden’s nickname “the beard.”

Cavaliers Injuries Continue to Pile Up

The Cavs will have to get past the Wizards with some injuries lingering around the team. Evan Mobley has been ruled out with a calf injury, while forward Dean Wade is still out. Max Struss, who has yet to feature for the Cavaliers is still dealing with a foot injury and while he is getting closer to making a return, he has been ruled out for the matchup against Washington.

The Cavaliers game against the Wizards can be watched on the FanDuel Sports Network and heard at WZOO 102.5 FM. The Cavaliers are 9-1 in their last 10 games.

The Cavaliers won’t be home for too long, with a home game against the Brooklyn Nets following their game against the Wizards before returning to the road for two games.