Nikola Jokic Praises James Harden After Nuggets' Loss to Cavaliers

James Harden had an infamous seven-point performance for the LA Clippers in Game 7 of their first-round matchup with the Denver Nuggets to help Nikola Jokic and company move on to the Western Conference quarterfinals. On Monday, Harden got his revenge against the Nuggets, but representing the Cleveland Cavaliers instead of the Clippers.

In the Cavaliers' win, Harden dropped 22 points, ten rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks, as well as the game-tying stepback three-pointer that ultimately helped Cleveland walk out of Denver with a win. While the Nuggets are used to seeing Harden in a Clippers uniform, Jokic spoke on how he is still the same Hall of Fame-caliber player.

"I know it's different. He's a great player. He's probably a Hall of Famer, and when he's playing on some other different team that we are not usually to see, it's always a little bit different, but we know who he is and what he brings to the table. I think it was a little bit different, but not really," Jokic said about Harden after the game.

Jokic gives Harden his flowers

Including their seven-game playoff series, Harden faced off against the Nuggets 17 times during his two-and-a-half seasons with the Clippers. He is certainly familiar with this Nuggets team, as they are familiar with him as well, but that does not really change how they approached Monday's game.

Harden already looks to be at home in Cleveland through two games with his new team, especially when he has a player like Donovan Mitchell thriving next to him. In Monday's game, Mitchell finished with 32 points and ten assists on 11-23 shooting from the field, as the Nuggets learned how difficult it is to slow down two All-Star guards of that caliber.

When talking about the difficulty of facing the Cavaliers, Jokic said, "They have two really good players and a lot of shooters around them." Especially with the addition of Harden, this Cavaliers team is dangerous, and reigning Defensive Player of the Year big man Evan Mobley did not even suit up on Monday.

Another thing to watch for in this Harden trade will be facing off against Darius Garland and the Clippers, as they will be Denver's first opponent after the All-Star break. However, Garland will likely not suit up for that game as he recovers from an injury.

The Nuggets have now lost four of their last five, but those losses have come against some of the best teams in the NBA. Of course, the Nuggets want to turn those into wins, but they have lost to the OKC Thunder, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, and the Cavaliers, with three of those games either being decided in overtime or by one possession.

