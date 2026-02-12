Sam Merrill’s Big Game Overshadowed and Surprised James Harden in Cavs Home Debut

James Harden needed just four shot attempts to leave a lasting impression in his Cleveland Cavaliers home debut, proving that influence isn’t always measured by scoring totals.

In the Cavs’ impressive 138-113 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, Harden prioritized orchestration over isolation, guiding the offense without needing to overdo matters in a game that showcased the team’s firepower.

Rather than hunting his own scoring opportunities, Harden focused on facilitating and found Sam Merrill in rhythm, helping fuel a solid performance in which Merrill poured in 32 points.

It seemed that Merrill’s outburst was made even more impressive because of how unexpected it was. After going 0-for-5 from three-point land against the Sacramento Kings and 3-for-6 against the Denver Nuggets in the last two games, his sudden barrage came as a pleasant surprise — even to Harden.

Merrill's performance shocked Harden

“I didn't know what was going on. I was just so excited,” Harden admitted, as he finished with 13 points and 11 assists on his home debut.

“I didn't know what, I don't know if it was a timeout, I didn't know what to do. But, the first two games, Sam probably made one or two threes, but just seeing him working every single day, like he's a sniper. So, when somebody has it like that going, I was just trying to get the ball to him just to create those shots.”

Merrill ended 11-for-12 from the floor and going 9-for-10 from range, showcasing his capabilities when he’s in the groove.

Merrill wasn’t alone

Cleveland’s dominance didn’t stop there. Big man Jarrett Allen was flawless, going 8-for-8 from the field and anchoring the interior with total efficiency, ending with 21 points and nine rebounds.

His perfect shooting night underscored the Cavaliers’ roster depth and balance, as multiple players stepped up without the need for Harden to carry the scoring load. And Harden is fine with that as long as the Cavs keep winning.

“I took four shots, and we won the game by 25 points,” he said. “Next game, you know what I mean.”

With the Cavaliers firmly in control throughout the second half, Harden felt no urgency to increase his shot attempts. The margin was comfortable, the offense was flowing, and teammates were thriving.

For Harden, the win — and the way it was achieved — mattered more than the box score.

In a league often defined by individual numbers, Harden’s performance served as a reminder that sometimes the most impactful games come when a superstar chooses to put everyone else before himself.