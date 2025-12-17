Should the Cavaliers trade Darius Garland before the NBA trade deadline?

It has been reported by HoopsHype insider Mike A Scotto during a Brooklyn Nets pregame show on YES Network that Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland could soon be on the move.

The Cavaliers selected Darius Garland fifth overall in the 2019 NBA draft, and proceeded to be the worst statistical player in the league his rookie year. Since then, he has undergone one of the most impressive rapid developments we have ever seen from a player.

Just two seasons after his historically bad rookie year, Garland made the 2022 NBA All-Star team, and then he did it again just last season after having a rough 2023/24 outing.

However since the acquisition of Donovan Mitchell, there has been much speculation over whether two small guards could find post-season success together. These are the same tribulations that Ohio native CJ McCollum endured with running mate Damian Lillard in Portland just a few years ago.

Given the reality of the situation, here are the logistics of a potential Garland trade before the February 5th deadline.

Logistics

The Cavaliers second apron penalties severely handicap them in their ability to make a trade mid-season since they are currently above the second apron.

This means any Garland trade could not include any other Cavaliers, as the Cavs are not allowed to aggregate any contracts, nor trade multiple players in the same deal. This restricts the teams that have the proper assets to acquire Garland by quite a bit.

Who Could Go After Garland?

The Scotto report implied more than one team believed Garland could be their “primary option”, the report also implied that the Brooklyn Nets could be amongst those teams.

Cavs fans should expect teams like the Nets, that aren’t particularly in playoff contention, to pursue Garland as those are the teams currently shopping for a primary option. This means that any potential Garland return would likely contain smaller role player contracts and picks, rather than a replacement for DG.

Is it worth it?

This is the million dollar question, and it is unsolvable unless you trade Garland to see what happens. Regardless, we can look at league history to try and find similar scenarios and how it panned out for each group.

Reality

In both of these scenarios a trade deadline trade was not the smartest move, and hitting the mid-season panic button backfired on both organizations rather quickly.

Given his success with the team in the past, his fondness with the fans, the Cavaliers current cap situation, and the disasters that have befallen teams that traded their star guards mid-season in recent years; it would be wise of the Cavaliers to do their due diligence before sealing the deal on any Garland trade deadline deal.