Three Cavaliers Players Who Need To Be in the Dunk Contest Next Season

With the NBA’s Slam Dunk contest being another lackluster showing, the league needs a way to encourage the players with some real firepower in their dunk arsenal to get out there.

This year had Carter Bryant, Jaxson Hayes, Jase Richardson and the eventual champion Keshad Johnson out there. A contest that used to be all about creativity and flare has turned into a skippable NBA moment. Johnson was able to win, mainly because he had the best vibes out there.

While it may be hard to get real superstars out there, here are three Cleveland Cavaliers who could bring some excitement back to the NBA’s Slam Dunk contest.

1. Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell has actually participated and won the dunk contest as a rookie with the Utah Jazz. It’s the only time he competed, and it’s time he gave it another shot.

Some of his dunks in his last attempt included a 360-jam inspired by the great Vince Carter, and a jam over his sister and Kevin Hart for a perfect 50.

Mitchell has plenty more to show off with his dunk package as he is still one of the league’s most exciting and creative in-game dunkers.

He is also an incredible likeable and respected superstar, giving plenty of fans a reason to turn the event on. Mitchell being able to go out there and shine could easily be the turning point the dunk contest needs, encouraging other stars to try it.

2. Jaylon Tyson

Tyson is one of the league’s most exciting young players right now. He got a chance to participate in the All-Star activities this year at the Rising Stars game, and the dunk contest could be his way back next season.

He’s a dynamic and energetic player, and an incredibly powerful dunker. Tyson doesn’t have the star power of Mitchell (yet), but is just a fun guy to watch.

There’s no doubt he’d be able to bring some enjoyment and creativity to the event, showing off the flare that has him as a fan favorite for the Cavaliers this year.

3. Nae’Qwan Tomlin

Tomlin would actually make a whole lot of sense for next year’s dunk contest. On a league scale, he’s a relatively unknown player ready to get some national attention.

To Cavaliers fans, he may be the team’s best dunker. He’s shown off the windmill, he can slam it with one or two hands, he’s posterized some of the top centers in the league like Joel Embiid.

He gets limited minutes in Cleveland, but it’s always must watch television when he takes the court. He’s already built up quite the highlight reel for himself, and next season may be the perfect opportunity to show it off to the world, and earn some hardware.