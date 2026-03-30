Three Things Cleveland Cavaliers Still Have To Lock In During Their Final Eight Games

With postseason basketball secured, but a playoff place still not in their grasp, the Cleveland Cavaliers have eight games left, but with work still to be done, questions linger.

Traditionally, for teams winding down the regular season, whether they’ve locked up a spot in the playoffs or not, it’s a chance to rest the stars, experiment with different lineups and try to gain momentum before the first round begins. But for the Cavs, they’re certainly not there yet.

To add, out of their last eight opponents, four of them are either fighting for or have locked in a play-in or postseason spot. What are the three things Cleveland has to think about as the regular season draws to a close?

Even if the odds are in their favor, there is no room for error

The Cavaliers are currently five games ahead of the seventh-place Philadelphia 76ers, so the safe bet is that they will make the playoffs. But in sports, you can never say never.

With the Utah Jazz first up, a team eliminated from contention for the postseason, the Cavs still have to treat every game like it’s a playoff game and go in with a winning mindset.

From there, they play the Los Angeles Lakers, a team in a similar position to Cleveland in the Western Conference, and the Golden State Warriors, a side already assured of a play-in place. If the Cavs win these three games, even if the teams in the mix win their upcoming games, the Cavs should be a lock for the playoffs.

Build momentum

Since the turn of the year, the Cavs have been in blistering form, and the acquisition of James Harden only made Cleveland stronger with hopes of a big playoff push, winning eight of their first nine games with Harden in the lineup.

But recently, there have been some inconsistencies with their performances, reminiscent of their form at the start of the season. There are no alarm bells sounding. But a little momentum will go a long way at the start of the postseason.

Playing four teams that are eliminated from playoff contention will be seen as must-wins – as the remaining eight games are – but those four especially. They can’t lose them.

Cleveland are as full strength as they have been, so this is the best time to get that playoff spot

A point that has been avoided until now, but if the Cavs are to gain momentum, this is their best chance to do it.

Cleveland are beginning to look like a serious playoff contender as their roster comes back together at the right time. Jarrett Allen rejoined the starting lineup on Friday and made an immediate impact, helping Cleveland cruise to a 149–128 win over Miami.

In just 18 minutes, Allen put up 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in his first game after missing 10 straight due to knee tendinitis. His return strengthens the interior defense, which had slipped without him.

Max Strus also delivered a standout performance, showing he’s regaining form after a foot injury sidelined him until mid-March. He erupted for a season-high 29 points and added eight rebounds, hitting 8 of 11 shots from three-point range. It marked his second 20-point outing in the last six games.

Pmosing times ahead, but that foot has to be kept on the pedal.