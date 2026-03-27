How Jarrett Allen’s Return Changes Everything for Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been without starting center Jarrett Allen since March 3.

Allen collided knees against the Detroit Pistons in what was thought to be a minor injury. Three weeks later, Allen is finally getting closer to a return to the Cavaliers from his knee tendonitis just in time for the NBA Playoffs.

Allen’s status for Friday night’s matchup against the Miami Heat was elevated to probable, meaning that the Cavaliers are likely to get their starting center back. Unfortunately, Jaylon Tyson has been ruled out with a toe injury and Dean Wade will be sidelined with an ankle.

Regardless of Tyson and Wade’s minor injuries, Allen’s return is great news for the Cavaliers.

Following Friday night’s game against the Heat, the Cavaliers will only have eight games remaining on their regular season schedule.

This short turnaround will make life complicated for Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson, who hasn’t been able to play with a full deck all season. The Cavaliers will have less than 10 games to put together a postseason rotation for their first-round matchup. Right now, it seems like the Cavs will be comfortably locked into the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

But Allen’s return should be great news for the Cavaliers.

Following a victory earlier this week against the Orlando Magic, Atkinson blasted the Cavaliers for their defensive effort.

"I just told the team in the locker room, if we’re gonna defend like this, we’re gonna have a short playoff stint,” Atkinson said. “Right now, we have the mentality that we’ll just outscore people. We all know come playoff time, it’s not that easy."

The Cavaliers are the No. 20 ranked defensive team in the NBA. The Boston Celtics are the best defensive team, followed by the New York Knicks. Those are the two teams perceived to stand in the way of the Cavaliers from making it back to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Detroit Pistons, who have been the No. 1 seed in the East all season, are the No. 4 ranked defensive team.

In the NBA postseason, the Cavaliers are going to need to buckle up defensively. That’s exactly where Allen has been missed.

Even though Allen has unlocked new offensive heights following Cleveland’s trade for James Harden, his defensive impact is what the Cavs will need most. The Cavs will get back to starting Allen alongside Evan Mobley, which makes up for Harden and Donovan Mitchell’s defensive deficiencies in the backcourt.

Allen’s return with over one week left will also allow Sam Merrill to get comfortable with his role coming off of the bench, as the Cavaliers will need his shooting in the NBA Playoffs. Additionally, Atkinson shouldn’t shy away from Thomas Bryant in the postseason, as he’s demonstrated physical tenacity in the games that Allen has been sidelined.

While Allen will certainly throw down a few thunderous dunks from Harden ahead of the NBA Playoffs, it’s his defensive mindset that the Cavs will need the most.