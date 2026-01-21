Where To Find Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the number one team in the NBA for a reason. They showed that against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Through the first half, the Cavs kept it close up until the final two minutes where it then became all Thunder.

From that point, OKC was on top the rest of the night putting up 45 points in the fourth quarter to beat Cleveland 136-104 as the Cavs moved to a 24-20 record.

This loss should not be one the team takes negatives from, OKC has been clicking all season. Looking at the positives of the game. Jarrett Allen showed real aggressiveness throughout when it came to rebounding which if he shows all season can really help the team a ton.

Now Cleveland heads into Charlotte to face the Hornets for the third time this season. They are 16-27 but have split the series so far with the Cavs at one win a piece.

One Cavalier has something to play angry for. Donovan Mitchell was snubbed as an All-Star game starter and had some things to say about not being a starter.

This is the start of NBA “Rivals Week” and what says rivalry better than the classic Cavaliers and Hornets rivalry.

Where to watch the Cavaliers at Hornets game?

Channel: ESPN and FanDuel Sports Network

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Injury Report

Hornets: Mason Plumlee (groin) is out. KJ Simpson (hip) is out. Tidjane Salaun (Achilles) is probable.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Sam Merrill (hand) is out. Darius Garland (foot) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

Craig PorterJr.

Jaylon Tyson

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Hornets

LaMelo Ball

Kon Kneuppel

Brandon Miller

Miles Bridges

Moussa Diabate

Cavaliers at Hornets predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers by 3

O/U: 235.5

Best Bet: Donovan Mitchell over 30 points -125.

Cavaliers 130, Hornets 121: Another high scoring close matchup between these two teams should be frowned upon by the Cavs players but getting a win right now is much more important.

Cleveland is tied with Orlando and Philadelphia for fifth in the Eastern Conference. They have a two game series with Orlando coming up, but getting two wins before that will be big if they want to chase home court advantage out East.

All NBA Odds via FanDuel

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Friday, Jan. 23 vs. Sacramento

Saturday, Jan. 24 @ Orlando

Monday, Jan. 26 vs. Orlando