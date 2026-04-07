Cavaliers Move Within One Game of Third-Place With Win Over Grizzlies

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 142-126 last night in Memphis. With the win, the Cavaliers improved to 50-29, and have officially won 50 games in back to back seasons. The Cavaliers road record improved to 25-15. The win marked the Cavaliers third in a row since losing on March 31 in Los Angeles to the Lakers.

The Cavaliers 50-29 record is good enough to be in fourth-place in the Eastern Conference, although they are quickly gaining ground on the third-place New York Knicks and currently sit one game behind them with three games to play.

Cavaliers Started Slowly in First Quarter

The Cavaliers got off to an extremely sloppy start, and points were hard to come by. The Grizzlies managed to outscore them 36-24 in the first quarter.

Cavs stars James Harden and Donovan Mitchell did not feature in this game as it was the back-end of a back to back. The Cavaliers were able to pick themselves up off the mat and battled back to outscore the Grizzlies 44-28 to take a 68-64 lead into the halftime break.

Grizzlies tie NBA Record for Three Point Makes

Apr 6, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Lucas Williamson (55) reacts after a three-point basket during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers won the hard way, and they switched off at times on defense which allows the Grizzlies to find open looks. The Grizzlies tied the NBA single-game record with 29 made 3’s, shooting 29-59 from beyond the arc. Dariq Whitehead went 6-12 from beyond the arc while Lucas Williamson converted on five of twelve three point attempts.

Jarrett Allen provided stability for the Cavaliers throughout a back and forth game. Allen finished the game with 13 points and nine rebounds and two blocks, the latter of which moved him into eighth place all time for franchise blocks for the Cavaliers.

Keon Ellis had one of his best games as a Cavalier since being acquired during the middle of the season from the Sacramento Kings as he logged 19 points and went 3-5 from deep.

The Cavaliers buckled up and saw the game out after taking a halftime lead, outscoring the Grizzlies 33-26 in the third quarter and 41-36 in the fourth quarter.

Cavaliers Have Three Winnable Games Left in Regular Season

Mar 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson reacts after a play during the first half against the Miami Heat at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers will now set their sights on Wednesday nights game against the Atlanta Hawks, which will be their penultimate regular season home game of the year.

The game will be broadcasted on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio. The Cavaliers have two games left against the Hawks and one game left against the Washington Wizards.