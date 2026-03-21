Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

It was another game where the Cleveland Cavaliers almost collapsed late. Being up by as much as 20 points in the second half, the Chicago Bulls went on a 33-8 run in the fourth quarter to bring the game back around.

In the final few minutes of the game Evan Mobley and James Harden came in and made sure the team was getting a win. Harden had his best scoring game for the Cavs after he dropped 36 in the 115-110 win.

Harden was once again not happy with the team's performance. Harden's presence on this team has been more than his on court game. He has been controversial in his career, but he has some veteran leadership on this team.

Mobley has stepped up a ton in Jarrett Allen's absence in this three game road trip. He has played that role that Allen had in the pick and roll with Harden and has succeeded in being aggressive constantly.

Mobley was taking nearly six three pointers a game early in the season, but since the Harden trade he has dropped to just three. That can come to a few different things, but Harden could be one of the more major reasons why.

Cleveland is headed to New Orleans tonight who are in good form right now. The Pelicans have lost two of their last eight games.

Those two losses came by two points each time as well. Interim Head Coach James Borrego turned the team around since taking over.

The start of the year was poor, but they are starting to figure things out and the Cavs need to shut that down.

Where to watch the Cavs at Pelicans game?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Cavs: Jarrett Allen (knee) is out. Tyrese Proctor (quad) is out. Craig Porter Jr. (groin) is out. Dononvan Mitchell (eye) is questionable. Jaylon Tyson (toe) is questionable.

Pelicans: Bryce McGowens (toe) is out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Pelicans

Dejounte Murray

Trey Murphy III

Saddiq Bey

Zion Williamson

Herbert Jones

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

James Harden

Sam Merrill

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Cavaliers at Pelicans predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs -4.5

O/U: 236.5

Best Bet: Evan Mobley over 30. +560

Cavaliers 125, Pelicans 115: Seeing a fully healthy Pelicans team is a new sight over the last few years. Zion Williamson healthy and playing well is always going to be a problem.

They also play a really small lineup with 6’7 Herb Jones at center, getting a lead early before the actual centers come in would be good as well. Seeing a big 30 point night from Mobley show that the Cavaliers can trust him more.

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Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Tuesday, Mar. 24 vs. Orlando

Wednesday, Mar. 25 vs Miami