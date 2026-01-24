Where To Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Game Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

The Cleveland Cavaliers moved up one spot on Friday night because of their 123-118 win against the Sacramento Kings.

They are now 26-20 and one game back on the Knicks for the four seed, guaranteeing them home court advantage in at least the first round of the playoffs.

The win against the Kings was a great night for Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell. The two of them combined for 62 points, 18 rebounds, and 15 assists.

Mitchell was quite happy with the game and Evan Mobley's play in the win. He praised his aggressiveness attacking the basket and poise.

Another player with high praise after the game was forward Nae’Qwon Tomlin. Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson spoke on his development and the way he plays the game. Tomlin is still currently on a two-way contract but fans have been hoping that he has earned himself a guaranteed spot on the roster.

Cleveland takes on the Magic tonight who are right behind them in the playoff race. They are 23-20 and are one and a half games back from the Cavs.

It will be important that the team beats Orlando tonight and when they face off again on Monday so that they can stay ahead in the playoffs.

Orlando will be without a key player tonight in Franz Wagner who is the team's leading scorer.

The teams number one pick in 2022 Paolo Banchero spoke on the teams struggles on offense as they've looked to make a big playoff push. He is urging the team to make changes for the better.

Where to watch the Cavaliers at Magic game?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Injury Report

Magic: Franz Wagner (ankle) is out. Jalen Suggs (knee) is probable. .

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Sam Merrill (hand) is out. Darius Garland (foot) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

Jaylon Tyson

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Magic

Jalen Suggs

Anthony Black

Desmond Bane

Paolo Banchero

Wendell Carter Jr.

Cavaliers at Magic predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Magic -2

O/U: 227.5

Best Bet: Evan Mobley over 12 rebounds +310

Cavaliers 119, Magic 115: The Magic are great defensively. Atkinson and the Cavs will have a lot of work to do in wearing down their defense and score baskets. Mobley will have to challenge Banchero a lot at the basket and will be the matchup to watch throughout the game.

A better thing that the Cavs can focus on is that they do struggle on offense. They rank 29th in three point percentage and attempt only 30 on average.

They just need to make sure they cover the paint well and leave them to shoot the ball in tough spots.

All NBA Odds via FanDuel

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Monday, Jan. 26 vs. Orlando

Wednesday, Jan. 28 vs. Los Angeles

Friday, Jan. 30 @ Phoenix

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.