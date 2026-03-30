Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz Game Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

After an incredibly disappointing performance against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, the ClevelandCavaliers really came out swinging the next game on Friday night.

A whole lot of offense was going Cleveland's way. The Cavs scored 40 points in all but the third quarter in their last game against the Heat. Max Strus was the leading force on the offense with 29 points and eight three pointers.

Last season, Strus had only two games where he had more than 20 points. This season, he has played less than 10 games and has done it twice.

Being up by as much as 36 against Miami, this was being done without Donovan Mitchell in the offense. Mitchell finished the game with only six points.

Coming off of this major win, the Cavaliers make the trip to Utah to take on the Jazz. The last time these two faced off, the Jazz were able to get a major upset win over the Cavs.

Tonight, the Cavaliers should be looking for some sort of revenge against Utah, but they will have to do it with a chunk of players on the injury report.

Where to watch the Cavs at Jazz game?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Jazz: Isaiah Collier (hamstring) is out. Keyonte George (hamstring) is out. Lauri Markannen (hip) is out. Jusuf Nurkic (nose) is out. Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) is out. Walker Kessler (shoulder) is out.

Cavs: Craig Porter Jr. (groin) is out. Jaylon Tyson (toe) is out. Dean Wade (ankle) is out. Jarrett Allen (knee) is out. Max Strus (foot) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Jazz

Kennedy Chandler

Cody Williams

Brice Sensabaugh

Ace Bailey

Kyle Filipowski

Cavs

James Harden

Donovan Mitchell

Sam Merrill

Keon Ellis

Evan Mobley

Cavaliers at Jazz predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs -17.5

O/U: 242.5

Best Bet: Donovan Mitchell over 30 PTS. +158.

Cavaliers 129, Jazz 110: Donovan Mitchell is beloved in Utah and fans could expect to see a major performance from him tonight playing against his former team.

This game should not come to be a problem like the last one with the team in a much better place.

All NBA Odds on FanDuel

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Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Tuesday, Mar. 31 @ LAL

Thursday, Apr 2 @ Golden State