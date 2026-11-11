November 11 Roundup: A Day Filled With Historical Cleveland Cavaliers Success

November 11 is a busy day in Cavaliers history, as 25 games have been played by the franchise. There have been some big ones, and of course some that weren’t so good.

In all, the team has gone 13-12 on this date, winning two straight and four out of the past five. Want to relive some of these battles?

Let’s talk about a few. Allow me to walk you through a couple of the team’s performances on November 11 throughout the years, ahead of their date with the New York Knicks, whom they have never faced on this date!

Nov 11, 2024: Cavs Defeat Bulls, Improve to 12-0

The 2024-25 Cleveland Cavaliers kind of feel like a pipe dream at this point. Kenny Atkinson took the team to a 64-18 record in his first year at the helm, including the best start in franchise history. On this day two years ago, they rallied in the second half to knock off the Bulls 118-112 to improve to 12-0.

Donovan Mitchell led the way with 36 points, while also grabbing eight rebounds. Ty Jerome had 12 points and six assists off the bench, finishing with a game-high net rating of +21. Cleveland placed six in double-figures, while Chicago was paced by Zach LaVine’s 26 points.

The Bulls also had six with 10+ points, and their bench managed just 16 of their 112. Their 20 turnovers were their undoing, while the Cavs had just eight.

What a day. What a time. A lot has changed in just two seasons.

Nov 11, 2009: Revenge In Orlando

In the first meeting against the Magic following an ECF defeat the year prior, the Cavs came to play. They held Dwight Howard to just 11 points (3-3 FG, 5-12 FT) and won the game 102-93 to improve to 5-2.

LeBron James paced the team with 36 points, while Mo Williams added 28 of his own. They got 10 from Shaquille O’Neal, and got some quality bench minutes from both Zydrunas Ilgauskas and Anderson Varejao. As a collective, Cleveland went 10-for-14 from 3PT.

On the Orlando side, Vince Carter led with 29 points. JJ Redick added 10 off the bench, but the team shot just 4-18 from 3PT and 15-25 en route to the nine-point defeat.

A fantastic early-season win for the Cavs.

Nov 11, 2008: LeBron Goes Off Against Bucks

An early-season home game against Milwaukee saw another of the Cavs' wins. They do have 13 of them on November 11, all-time, of course. The final score was 99-93 to the Wine & Golders, paced as usual by LeBron James.

The King had 41 of the 99, going 16-for-24 from the floor and 8-for-10 at the charity stripe. Mo Williams added 16, while Zydrunas Ilgauskas poured in 15 points and 10 rebounds from the center position.

The Bucks saw five players in double figures, led by 19 from future Cavalier Richard Jefferson. They got Andrew Bogut in foul trouble, as he wound up playing just 20 minutes.

The Cavs improved to 6-2 with the victory.

Nov 11, 1977: Walt Frazier Guides Cavs Past Bucks

The Bucks get two mentions here because I really wanted to talk about Walt Frazier. Injuries plagued his Cavaliers tenure, but on this day, he played 41 minutes and was very solid. The future Hall of Famer led the way with 16 points, grabbing five rebounds, and swiping three steals in an 88-82 victory.

Also logging minutes for Cleveland were Campy Russell (14-8-8), Bingo Smith (14 pts off the bench), Foots Walker (6-6-10), Austin Carr (6 pts off the bench) and Eddie Jordan (7 minutes off the bench).

Milwaukee was led by Junior Bridgeman’s 20 points. They got 19-8-6 from Kent Benson, while no other players were in double figures.

Cleveland improved to 8-3 with the dub. They finished the year 43-39, losing to the Knicks 0-2 in the first round. Frazier did not suit up.

In Conclusion

The Cavs are 13-12 on November 11 all time, having gone 3-1 in their past four contests on this day. A few of the wins were described above, but if you want the full list, click here.

This is the first-ever November 11 battle between New York and Cleveland, as mentioned in the intro. That’s history!

It's a good day to right the ship.