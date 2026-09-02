Breaking Down List of Cleveland Cavaliers Coach Mount Rushmore

The Cleveland Cavaliers franchise can easily be broken down into eras. There have been coaches guiding them through rebuilds, while others were joined to get them to the promised land. Of course, only one individual has done that, and he was a midseason hire after firing the man in front of him.

The Mount Rushmore of Cavs Head Coaches is certainly an interesting conversation to have. Who belongs at the top? Does Kenny Atkinson have any chance at cracking a spot in there?

Let’s talk about it.

The Obvious Candidates

Right off the bat, two individuals should be right at the top for the Cavs. Tyronn Lue helped them to win the NBA Finals in 2016, and took the franchise to two more. The tactical decisions and motivating techniques he used help get them over the hump. Defeating the greatest regular season team in league history will do that.

Lue did what David Blatt was unable to, and helped LeBron James deliver on a promise made years earlier about bringing a championship to the city of Cleveland.

Joining him in the guaranteed section is Lenny Wilkens. Taking the team to their second-ever Eastern Conference Finals, the legend had three 57-win seasons in the 216. After playing there late in his career, he took over after a strong run with the Sonics.

Wilkens won 55%of his games and was a 3X Coach of the Month. He had Mark Price, Brad Daugherty, and Larry Nance Sr. playing incredible basketball. And his reputation in the city is golden.

The Potentials

It may be difficult to get him up here because he won just two playoff games during his time with the Cavs, but Mike Fratello is certainly worth a mention. His squads were built on defense, and got his young teams to overachieve in the late 1990’s. Most impressive was the 47-35 finish in 1997-98 and subsequent playoff appearance. There were four rookies in the rotation that season.

He guided the team to four postseasons total, while taking in two Coach of the Month awards. Fratello won 54% of his games over six years.

Mike Brown should probably get the Mount Rushmore spot. But he also failed to deliver a title to the franchise. The reason for that being a possibly large enough blemish is considering how dominant they were in the regular season. Brown had the team winning 66 and 61 games respectively from 2008-10, and had an ECF and East Semis loss to follow.

The team’s defense was always solid, but they always came up short. Ultimately, he probably gets a spot, but his case does come with the question marks because of that. Making the Finals in 2007 was a huge deal, but getting swept wasn’t great. Even with the lack of depth.

Honorable mention to Bill Fitch, who was the head man for pretty much the entire first decade of the Cavaliers. He was at the helm for the Miracle at Richfield, one of the greatest moments in franchise history.

His record takes a hit because he took the lumps of being the one to help get the team started. Three straight winning seasons and postseason trips in the mid-70’s aren’t enough to earn him a spot though. He probably falls just short.

The Case for Kenny Atkinson

It’s pretty obvious as of right now that Kenny Atkinson doesn’t have a clear case to be on Mount Rushmore with these Cavs coaches. That doesn’t mean it can change. He only has five fewer playoff wins than Lenny Wilkens, and it’s only been two seasons.

A 64-win regular season and ECF trip over his two campaigns certainly bode well. But Atkinson is also kind of on the hot seat and struggled to win the media over with some of his comments during the last playoff run.

“Analytically…we’ve won 2 out of 3”



— Kenny Atkinson (Cavs Coach)



These are the nerd head coaches running these nba teams. No wonder every team chucks 40 3s a game and has ZERO basketball IQ



Maybe they can analytically be nba champions 😂 pic.twitter.com/WaLL1UWvzM — Jacob (@Jacobtheclipper) May 25, 2026

The notable ECF argument is that Fratello never went to the second-round even, while Wilkens went to just one. If Atkinson makes it through the year and takes the team close to the Finals, he could probably usurp Fratello.

The final list, as of right now, does include the first four coaches mentioned. Mike Brown, Lenny Wilkens, Mike Fratello, and Tyronn Lue. Atkinson is definitely pushing for a spot, but we’l have tol see how things play out.