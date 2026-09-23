One Cavaliers Player Has More to Prove Than Anyone Else This Season

Over the course of 2026 offseason period, the Cleveland Cavaliers had the opportunity to jump into trade conversations surrounding numerous star-level talents.

And for what it’s worth, they did their due diligence on each potential option.

That’s what well run teams often do. They leave no stone unturned in the name of roster improvement. That’s essentially what President of Basketball Operation, Koby Altman has done this offseason.

But in checking in on the available individual talents, he made one thing abundantly clear with his actions. He was unwilling to part with star big man Evan Mobley. Cleveland was quick to shoot down any offers, at least the ones that were made public, in reference to Mobley.

In doing so, Altman and the rest of this Cleveland front office have hitched their proverbial wagon to that of the big man. In other words, they will live and die with his individual improvement during the 2026-27 season and beyond.

With that being the case, let’s examine why Evan Mobley just might be the player on the roster with the most to prove this upcoming season.

Offensive development is key

The acquisition of Peyton Watson should have a near-immediate impact on Cleveland’s floor but Mobley’s ability to operate at a higher level offensively is still very much what could determine their ceiling. What that looks like is still very much up in the air. As mentioned in previous pieces, Mobley could opt to focus on several areas of improvement during the regular season.

Becoming a truly reliable outside shot, developing a true face-up game from the midrange and improving his handle are all potential areas of growth for the USC product. It is extremely possible that we do, in fact, see him take a small step forward in each category. But the reality is, until he can show this improvement in a playoff environment, the team could always fall short of where they would like to be.

Not only that, but he must do so night in and night out. No more singular playoff performances, in which he flashes the potential to be something greater only to fall back into familiar territory. In other words, consistency is key.

Over the years, we've seen Mobley display immense potential come the postseason but it wasn't until the 2025-26 postseason that we saw Mobley begin to put the pieces together more frequently. His performance during Cleveland's semi-conference finals matchup against the Detroit Pistons was perhaps, the clearest example of that.

He functioned as some what of an offensive hub during that series, finding open teammates on the perimeter, hitting cutters in stride, and finding his fellow big man Jarrett Allen out of the dunker's spot on more than a few occasions. If nothing more, he proved he could operate in that fashion routinely and that should be the case more frequently next season.

But for that to be the case, there must be a legitimate buy in from his back court running mates. There is little doubt in James Harden’s ability to get Mobley involved more. His addition elevated both Mobley and Allen as each was featured a bit more upon his arrival.

It’s Donovan Mitchell who is the concern in this regard. Mitchell must work to involve Mobley more when the two share the court. That should be a primary focus of the regular season. Kenny Atkinson will have to find the proper balance.

But at the end of the day, it's Mobley who must continue to put forth the effort to improve and not rest on his laurels. Time will tell if he's able to take another sizable step forward in 2026-27.