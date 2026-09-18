One Cavaliers Star Holds the Key to Unlocking Cleveland's Next Level

The Cavaliers are heading into a 2026-27 campaign that could very well represent the last chance for a number on the team to leave their mark. In many ways, it could be the final ride for the current core, at least as presently constructed. The stakes were already high for the Cleveland-based franchise. And after acquiring athletic wing Peyton Watson, those stakes went through the roof.

I'll cut to the chase, in order for this team to reach the heights that it has been longing for, they'll not only need the Watson acquisition to pay off, they'll also require a substantial amount of internal growth as well. And when it comes to the incumbent options, there is one name that continues to tower over the rest, both metaphorically and physically.

Evan Mobley's development remains key to Cleveland's success

It may sound tiresome but the reality is, Cleveland's hopes of title contention still rest firmly on the shoulders of Mobley. The 6th-year big man is entering a pivotal season. Especially after the organization effectively chose to stick with their young star rather than ship him out for a more established contributor. For better or worse, they have hitched their proverbial wagon to the USC product.

The key to unlocking the team's next level lies heavily on his continued growth as a player. And for Mobley, the question is, what does said growth look like?

There are multiple areas of improvement that can be addressed in one shape or another. Take for instance, his progress as a midrange shotmaker. That's an area he remains a work in progress in that also doubles as one of the most prominently discussed topics across fan forums and social media websites.

In fact, Mobley has never attempted more than the 135 (51/135 | 37.8%) total midrange attempts than he did during his inaugural campaign in the league. He’s taken fewer than 50 in each of the last three seasons. It just hasn’t accounted for much his shot profile.

He has become a better isolation scorer overall than some have given him credit for, contributing 1.00 Points Per Possession (75 percentile) this past season, it's not coming on enough volume to suggest it will eventually become reliable in times of need.

He's also become more of a self creator over the last two seasons after being fed a lot more during his earlier years. The big man was assisted on roughly 68% of his field goals in 2025-26.

Evan Mobley scored 1.00 PPP as an iso scorer (3rd on the team) in 2025-26. His 50 total PTS in isolation were the 2nd most of his career.



Interestingly enough, his career high in iso scoring was during his rookie season in which he scored 100 total iso points. He was top 50. pic.twitter.com/8neWnrLPGM — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) September 18, 2026

But while many are of the mindset that adding a reliable face-up game to his arsenal would do wonders for him individually, with the added benefit of diversifying Cleveland’s offensive attack, it’s quite hard to envision Mobley getting the sheer number of touches, on the interior, necessary to truly improve that part of his game.

The path towards doing so isn’t exactly off the table but it became more obstructed with Watson’s addition. This means that he may have to lean into other, more realistic areas of improvement. And that my friends, circles back to an area that some, including myself, have long hoped he'd become more proficient at. Playmaking.

Evan Mobley entered the NBA with a ton of potential as a passer. A lot of that was based on his overall feel as many analysts praised his court awareness, ability to process, and overall accuracy. Traits not often found in a near 7-0 big man.

Cleveland has leaned into it at times but not nearly as much as they should have in the past. Allowing Mobley to operate as a sort of hub from the elbow or high-post would unlock more movement from the team overall as well as foster an environment in which Donovan Mitchell and James Harden don't have to dominate the rock.

The Watson addition could give Mobley another off-ball mover to work with. Especially as a cutter or out in transition.

They needn't look further than their recent series against the Detriot Pistons in which he averaged 4.9 Assists per game, functioning as a connective piece from the aformentioned elbow. He's capable. It's up to Head Coach Kenny Atkinson to pour into that area of his game.