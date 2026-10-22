One Improvement I Need to See From the Cavaliers Against the 76ers in The Opener

The Cavaliers finished up their preseason games with a record of 1-2.

Along the way, they ended up beating the Orlando Magic 119-105, losing to the Boston Celtics 124-113 and dropping the last game on October 13, 132-116 to the Orlando Magic.

In order to raise expectations in the regular season and legitimately contend in the Eastern Conference, the biggest improvement that the Cavs need to have before their matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers will be the aggressiveness of Evan Mobley.

Mobley in the two preseason games combined against the Orlando Magic scored 28 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 blocks.

Evan Mobley is 25 years old and was the defensive player of the year back in the 2024-2025 season, along with being second-team All-NBA as well in that season. Last season, he averaged 18 points and nine rebounds, shooting 55% from the field, and he is the biggest wild card for this offense.

Oct 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) drives to the basket against Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There have been so many flashes of Evan Mobley being the best player on the floor throughout his tenure for Cleveland, but an issue is how often he is aggressive, and it showed against the Magic in the last preseason game.

Against the 76ers, Mobley will need to be on point as recent reports show that Jarrett Allen may not be able to suit up with him.

#Cavs center Jarrett Allen is listed as questionable for tomorrow night’s season opener in Philadelphia with right patellar tendinopathy.



Nae’Qwan Tomlin (back) and Khalifa Diop (knee) are out. — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) October 21, 2026

If Allen does not play it will be important that Mobley is able to be aggressive against Joel Embiid of the 76ers. His athleticism and length can cause problems for the 76ers on both ends of the floor.

The 76ers won their first game against the Knicks 106 to 100, but the Cavaliers have some new acquisitions that can help Mobley on defense against the high-powered offense.

Oct 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Peyton Watson (8) during the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peyton Watson is someone who can help Mobley on the defensive side and will be relied upon for the Cavaliers' defense.

This game has a lot of emotion, not only because it is the first game of the year, but because of who is suiting up for the 76ers: LeBron James.

The Cavaliers were hoping for a LeBron reunion this season, but ultimately he chose the Philadelphia 76ers, and what better way for the Cavs to start their season than on the road for the home opener against LeBron.

Evan Mobley's aggressiveness is the biggest improvement for this Cavs team against the 76ers because if Mobley is flying around blocking shots and dunking on the offensive end, it will frustrate Joel Embiid, and without him, Mobley can exert his dominance.