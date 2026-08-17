Why the Cavs Are Favoring Peyton Watson and Jonathan Kuminga Over Max Strus

Peyton Watson and Jonathan Kuminga are still primary targets for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and it’s highly likely that any possible deal will involve the departure of Max Strus.

The Cavs are also competing with the Atlanta Hawks, who are linked to both players. Atlanta has reportedly shown interest in Watson and could play a role in Kuminga’s free agency.

Still, one NBA scout has concerns about both Watson and Kuminga, especially whether either player would be a good fit for the Cavaliers.

"The Cavs are not a better team if they lose Dean Wade and Max Strus and replace them with Jonathan Kuminga," the scout told Hoops Wire. "Probably worse. I'd say Strus is better on his own than Kuminga when it comes to versatility and work ethic."

Despite the scout’s reported comments and overall opinion, the Cavaliers will remain steadfast in their pursuit of Watson and Kuminga as they aim to fill a wing position that Cleveland has struggled to fill for at least the last five seasons.

Why pick Watson and Kuminga over Strus?

Both Watson (restricted) and Kuminga (unrestricted) are free agents with both available on the market with active sign-and-trade contracts, and can have a more favorable deal than the one they currently have with Strus.

That leaves Cleveland with one major hurdle to clear in its pursuit of the two: Finding a team willing to absorb Strus’ contract. Cleveland are actively searching for a trade partners.

"The Cavaliers are actively trying to offload Max Strus and Dennis Schroder’s contracts elsewhere to make Peyton Watson a four-year offer via sign-and-trade, per The Stein Line. Cleveland is now viewed as the strong favorites to eventually acquire Watson from the Nuggets,” NBA reporter Evan Sidery wrote.

The Cavaliers have already completed one of the moves that will get them closer to a potential sign-and-trade for the 23-year-old. Cleveland traded Dennis Schroder and cash to the Charlotte Hornets for Tre Mann.

Also reported by Sidery, the Cavs are looking for a team willing to take on Strus’ $16.7 million expiring contract, which would clear the final hurdle to acquiring Watson through a sign-and-trade.

Watson has emerged as the Cavaliers’ top wing target, ahead of Kuminga, though there is still interest, with James Harden remaining unsigned and giving the team additional flexibility.

If Cleveland can find a taker for Strus, the Cavaliers would be in a strong position to complete a sign-and-trade for either Kuminga or Watson.

Strus is currently under contract on a $62 million deal, making his contract the last major hurdle in Cleveland’s pursuit of Watson and Kuminga. The Cavaliers appear to be on the verge of landing their preferred target, but they still need another team to cooperate and take Strus off their books.