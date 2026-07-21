One Young Player Not Named Meleek Thomas Who Should Be Thrilled About Cavs Offseason

Rookie Meleek Thomas was an obvious standout in the recent NBA Summer League and has become a talking point as the Cleveland Cavaliers’ training camp is due to begin.

Thomas averaged a whopping 27.3 points, 43% shooting from three-point land, along with 3.5 rebounds and two steals in his four games in Las Vegas, showing the Cavs that he is ready to be a productive member of the roster for the upcoming season.

But there is another member of the Cavaliers itching to get started and continue his breakout, having played a significant part of last season’s run to the Eastern Conference finals.

Jaylon Tyson looks to continue where he left off

Following a rookie season in which he averaged just 3.6 points and 2.0 rebounds in 9.6 minutes played over 47 games, Jaylon Tyson headed into the 2025-26 season, destined to be another statistic, where he would warm the bench and see garbage minutes.

Until an opportunity came knocking, giving Tyson a golden opportunity.

A flurry of injuries plagued the Cavs in the early stages of the season, meaning coach Kenny Atkinson had to extend his minutes to the role players and, on the odd occasion, his two-way players. Tyson was thrust into the spotlight and seized his chances by helping Cleveland maintain their playoff push through the first half of the campaign.

And in 66 games, Tyson ended with averages of 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 49% shooting in 26.9 minutes on the floor. Atkinson had uncovered a diamond, and Tyson was a pivotal part of Cleveland’s regular-season run.

The 23-year-old capped his stellar season off with a career-high 39 points, going 13-for-17 from the floor and dropping seven triples on the Philadelphia 76ers in a 117-115 win. He also dished to Evan Mobley for the game-winning basket.

With an altered roster for this season, and still plenty of time for the Cavs to make adjustments, Tyson will be itching to go.

Another opportunity awaits

Regardless of what happens with the LeBron James saga, Tyson heads into this upcoming season looking to continue where he left off.

Following the departure of Dean Wade and Keon Ellis, the Cavs are short of wing players, so for now, Cleveland will look to use the versatile Tyson to their advantage.

Often referred to as a Swiss Army Knife-style player, Tyson can play shooting guard, small forward, or power forward. He combines a tight handle with excellent footwork to consistently create his own offense, and his high energy allows him to impact the game as a secondary playmaker and reliable rebounder.

He will look to seize his moment for this season and not let it slip.