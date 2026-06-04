Perfect Offseason Blueprint for the Cleveland Cavaliers Roster

The Cleveland Cavaliers will enter the 2026-27 season chasing the New York Knicks as the class of the Eastern Conference.

After the season, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert hinted on X that changes could be on the horizon this summer.

“We took a step ahead this spring, but we are nowhere near where we need to be. I can’t thank the fans enough for the support this year,” Gilbert said. “We will dig in all summer and do everything we possibly can to take the next step. We will grind until we get there.”

We took a step ahead this spring, but we are nowhere near where we need to be. I can’t thank the fans enough for the support this year. We will dig in all summer and do everything we possibly can to take the next step. We will grind until we get there.



Congrats to the @nyknicks,… — Dan Gilbert (@cavsdan) May 26, 2026

Here’s the perfect offseason blueprint for the Cavs.

Step 1: James Harden opts out of contract

According to several reports, Harden will opt out of his player option with the Cavaliers to re-sign a new, two-year deal worth about $60 million.

This will get the Cavaliers out of the dreaded second apron and will free up president of basketball operations Koby Altman to aggregate salaries in trade packages to improve the roster this season.

Harden has until June 29 at 5:00 p.m. ET to decline that option, but that feels like a formality.

Step 2: Nail the No. 29 overall pick

It’s unfortunate that the Cavaliers won’t be in a position to select a star rookie like AJ Dybansta or Darryn Peterson.

But at No. 29 overall, could the Cavs find another contributor like Tyrese Proctor, Dean Wade, Sam Merrill or Jaylon Tyson?

Under Altman’s watch, the Cavaliers have consistently found gems via the NBA Draft and developed them in Cleveland’s player development system. Nailing the No. 29 selection will give the Cavaliers better depth in 2026 and another player to develop for the future of the franchise.

Step 3: Aggressively pursue LeBron James

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is still mulling his retirement. However, it feels likely that he’ll return for a 24th season in the NBA. Averaging 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists during his age 41 season as the third option in Los Angeles, LeBron proved that he’s still got plenty of gas left in the tank.

LeBron isn't a Lakers great. He's a great player in a Lakers uniform. Cleveland appreciates the Kid from Akron more than any other organization. A farewell tour in Cleveland makes perfect sense from a narrative perspective as well as a basketball fit.

He’d be a perfect fit for the Cavaliers, who desperately needed a starting small forward. LeBron would also bring a championship mindset to a locker room with Harden and Donovan Mitchell, who have both been relatively unsuccessful during the NBA Playoffs throughout their careers.

Landing James in Cleveland will require Altman to do some salary cap gymnastics. Perhaps they could sell LeBron on a farewell tour via the taxpayer mid-level exception, which would be inking the legendary superstar on a team-friendly deal. If not? The Cavs shouldn’t rule out a sign and trade with the Lakers. Even though he’ll turn 42 in December, James is still worth chasing.

Step 4: Improve the margins

It sounds like Altman wants to bring back Harden and Mitchell. According to early offseason reports, the Cavaliers don’t seem very interested in the Evan Mobley for Giannis Antetokounmpo swap with the Milwaukee Bucks.

That’s all fine, especially if LeBron returns home. But the Cavs still need to find other ways to improve this roster and chase a championship with LeBron next year. Max Strus could be available in trade conversations due to his expiring contract. He missed almost the entire regular season recovering from a fractured foot and was underwhelming in the NBA Playoffs. Jarrett Allen will perpetually get mentioned in trade talks as well, as several teams have reached out to the Cavs.

Moving on from Strus and/or Allen would be difficult for Cavs fans, but finding players to better complement Cleveland's starting backcourt duo and Mobley should be the initiative.