Pros and Cons of Potential Craig Porter Jr. Trade for Cleveland Cavaliers

For the past three years, Craig Porter Jr. has filled in whenever the Cavs have a need. A guard goes down with an injury? Toss him in. They’re looking for an extra ball-handler on the floor? Toss him in. Undrafted out of Wichita State, he’s proven to be one of the most athletic small guards in the association.

As the team starts to hit their salary floor once again after a busy offseason, they have some financial decisions to make. If they wanted to sign another free agent, they may well have to move from Porter. Is it worth it?

Let’s talk about the pros and cons of this potential decision.

The Pros of Trading Craig Porter Jr

It’s very clear what type of guy Craig Porter Jr. is for this Cavs team. It’s also very much apparent what he is not. And that would be reliable. For all the strong performances he does have, there are just as many nights where he may struggle with his shot, and be sort of a no-show.

All the CPJ conversations start with the fact that he led Wichita State in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks as a senior. He possesses such versatility.

While his lack of playoff opportunities has been disappointing, especially during struggling periods over the last two years, there is also a reason he hasn’t been out there. With a player like Bruce Brown possibly available to sign for the same amount Porter is currently making, wouldn't it be worth making the choice to move him?

The playmaking and versatility of the veteran forward may outweigh what they could get in a backup role from the 6’2 Porter. That’s the main pro. If the roster had been set already, this would not be a discussion. But that’s not the case, and here we are.

The other reason of course, is the development and future opportunities being on the table for Tyrese Proctor and Meleek Thomas.

The Cons of Trading Craig Porter Jr.

Such efforts against Miami last year, show what he can do. It comes in pieces from time to time, but he’s proven more than capable. Moving a cheap, 6’2 wing that probably won’t command much money in free agency next summer may not be the best move.

The other point may be that he is a better two-way player than Tyrese Proctor, who he will be competing with for minutes. Meleek Thomas could benefit from an extra year of G-League reps and veteran mentorship, a la 2024-25 Jaylon Tyson.

Keeping Craig around could be a better long-term move for Cleveland, while knowing the system would give him a slight edge over anybody new they could bring in.