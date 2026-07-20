Ranking the Most Fun LeBron James Cavaliers Free Agency Rumors This Offseason

The truth is, nobody knows anything about the latest free agency rumors surrounding LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The insiders don’t know. They’re dressing up in their best suits to sit in front of the camera on national television purely speculating about LeBron’s next team or when an announcement could happen.

Others have taken to social media, swearing that they have a source guaranteeing LeBron is signing with the Cavs, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat or Golden State Warriors.

Over the course of his legendary career, LeBron has mastered the art of intrigue. He understands the benefit of having all of the attention. Even NBA commissioner Adam Silver is growing impatient, waiting for a decision from LeBron to finalize the league’s schedule for their $76 billion television contract.

But the real truth is – nobody knows.

Despite this, plenty of people online claim to already know where LeBron is heading next. And several have linked him back to the Cavaliers.

Let’s rank some of the most fun LeBron to Cleveland rumors from this summer.

Oklahoma City Thunder reporter Addam M. Francisco

Francisco is a former college basketball player turned sports journalist with a focus on the Thunder. However, on Saturday, Francisco reported that somebody close to LeBron’s camp informed him that a return to the Cavaliers is a done deal and “all but public.”

Someone close to LeBron James’ camp tells me a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers is a done deal and is “all but public.” https://t.co/JVRxFec4fe — Addam M. Francisco (@SuaveCEO_) July 18, 2026

Of course, many Cavs fans have never heard of Francisco or his reporting. But a journalist mainly covering the NBA putting his name on it was enough to excite fans.

Some internet sleuths noticed that on Sunday, Klutch Sports client Lu Dort was traded from the Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks. Dort has played in Oklahoma City since 2019. Could that have been where the smoke was coming from? There’s no way to say for sure, but it’s an interesting connection.

Cupcake Lady

Back in 2014, NBA journalists were scooped by Caroline’s Cupcakes, a bakery near Akron that posted on their Facebook page that LeBron returning to the Cavs was a done deal. As the story goes, the owner had a relationship with a member of LeBron’s inner circle, scooping the basketball community and becoming a viral sensation.

Since then, the cupcake shop has closed. But the owner, Jonathan Gotschall, transformed the space into a casual Hawaiian restaurant serving poke bowls.

A few weeks ago, Poke Fresh (formerly Caroline’s Cupcakes) posted on Instagram that LeBron would be returning to Cleveland with his son, Bronny James, and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

The internet was sent into a frenzy before Gotschall walked back the excitement by editing the post.

UPDATE: Either Cupcake Lady lied to us or someone got to her https://t.co/wi9rxEUdPJ pic.twitter.com/umbXojIezf — Onyx (@OnyxOdds) July 10, 2026

"This is an old story from years ago that popped into my memories today. I'm just sharing a fun local memory by joking what's on the rumor mill…not reporting new news,” the updated post said. “If I hear anything concrete again I'll be sure to let you know!"

Was someone instructed to edit that post? Could the Cavs be trying to trade for Bronny? Is this why Draymond opted out in Golden State? It's a fun theory.

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame

Adding to the intrigue, Atlanta-based rapper Waka Flocka Flame announced on his X account over the weekend that LeBron would be returning to Cleveland.

Bron Bron back in Cleveland 🔥🔥🔥 — Waka Flocka Flame 🔥 (@WakaFlocka) July 19, 2026

Waka Flocka Flame was in Cleveland on June 13, could he have heard something then and sat on the information for a month?

He’s a longtime LeBron fan, and has coined himself “the LeBron of the streets.” There’s even speculation that his hit song “Hard in da Paint” was inspired by LeBron.

Does he know something? Is he just trolling? Again, nobody knows.

Cleveland artist Joshua Teplitz

Another 2014 legend, Teplitz was working as a personal trainer when LeBron decided to return to the Cavs over a decade ago. Days before LeBron announced in Sports Illustrated that he’d be returning to the Cavaliers, the Mayfield Heights personal trainer reported online that James would be returning to Cleveland.

Even though Teplitz never revealed his source, he claimed back in 2014 that it’s somebody close to Dru Joyce II, LeBron’s high school coach.

Teplitz is back on X as an artist – reporting again that LeBron will be back for a third stint with the Cavaliers.

It’s important to take all of these “scoops” with a grain of salt. Could someone be lying? Certainly.

But the rumors are what makes the LeBron Watch so fun. And they’re really all we have to cling on to.