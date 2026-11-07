Should NBA Cup Success be a Major Focus for the Cavaliers this Season?

The Cavaliers played their first NBA Cup game of the year on Friday, Nov. 6, against the Philadelphia 76ers, and just like every other season, the question is whether or not the Cavs should care about the tournament.

The Cavs were able to walk away with a very impressive win, 119-95 at home against the best team in the East.

It truly felt like they showed up and showed out for this first NBA Cup game.

The Cavs have yet to advance in the NBA Cup to the knockout stage since it was implemented. For years, fans have been calling for the Cavs to care about the Cup and prove they can compete with the tougher teams.

Against the 76ers, they showed they could compete with the top dogs in the East.

So what are the pros and cons of the Cavs trying during this year's NBA Cup?

Pros

If you want to take a look at last season when the Knicks won last season, they didn't treat it like a big deal. They didn't even raise a banner right away for it because they had their eyes set on something bigger.

They would eventually go on to win the NBA Finals later that season, knocking off the Spurs, whom they also beat in the NBA Cup Finals that same season. They took it seriously and tried to earn a win in the Cup, which they did, and it proved to work out well for them.

It could prove to be a huge confidence boost that this year's Cavs team needs.

Nov 4, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson looks at the scoreboard during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries have played a huge role this season obviously in the struggles the Cavs have had, a victory in the NBA Cup could prove to be beneficial in finding key rotational pieces going on down the line.

It proves you can compete with the top guys in the East. Group B is a war zone this season, with the Cavs, 76ers, Knicks, Pacers and Heat all being in the same group. If the Cavs can somehow make it out of this group, then it proves they have what it takes to take down some of the best teams in the East this season.

The benefits of caring about this year's NBA Cup are abundant; now it is up to the Cavs if they feel it is worth all the energy and effort.

Cons

The biggest con that has surrounded the cup since its existence is whether or not the trophy means anything at all.

The big picture is always winning the Finals, so what does a trophy in the middle of the season actually prove?

It could also put too much of a workload on your top guys like Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, and Evan Mobley. With the injuries already piling up, is that something the Cavs need to worry about going forward?

The Cavs have also had tremendous regular-season success without performing well in the NBA Cup, so why change that now? Save the energy, and it could benefit the team greatly going forward.

May 9, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) hugs center Evan Mobley (4) after game three against the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Cavs truly feel like the tournament doesn't matter, then there is no need for them to care about the Cup at all and focus on the bigger picture.

No matter which side you sit on as a fan, this win could end up being a huge momentum shifter for the Cavs going forward. So maybe it is time to consider caring about the NBA Cup going forward.