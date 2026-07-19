The Biggest Remaining Question Facing the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a unique season in 2025-26. The team made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, however, the vibes surrounding the team never seemed to reach the usual heights of a team in the final four of the NBA.

Thus, fans are now hoping for some change instead of the team simply "running it back." Of course, there is one potential change in particular that stands out as the biggest remaining question facing the team as the summer progresses.

Cavaliers have one glaring question facing them this summer

Will LeBron James return to the Cavaliers?

That is the only thing Cavs fans are asking at this point in time. Fans of the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, and even Minnesota Timberwolves are wondering the same.

"Multiple sources familiar with his thinking told me in the last 24 hours that he is truly getting much closer to a decision."@mcten joins @KevinNegandhi on SportsCenter from Fanatics Fest to discuss the latest on LeBron's free agency ✍️ pic.twitter.com/cfvhKxiw0p — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 17, 2026

The entire NBA is in a holding pattern as LeBron sits on his final decision. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver admitted as much, saying the whole schedule is being held up by the living legend. So Cavs fans are not alone in this wait.

The question of his return goes beyond simple nostalgia for fans in Cleveland. The addition of LeBron would help the team fill a key need at forward, even if he will turn 42 years old in December. His experience and career talent may trump any other addition the team could make in free agency with the current financial limitations the organization is facing due to the new apron rules in the NBA.

But what if he doesn't return? That likely means the biggest additions this offseason are the re-signing of James Harden and the drafting of Meleek Thomas, with the latter being a standout in Summer League play.

That won't exactly satisfy most Cavs fans, which is why so many are hoping for James to make yet another return to Cleveland.

This discussion has been raging since the day LeBron told the Los Angeles Lakers he would not be returning. He has been coy, as most fans would expect, and will surely have a big announcement as he has done several times before.

The odds of his next team continue to change and will continue to do so until he chooses a team.

The Cavs will have plenty of questions facing them once the season begins. But for now, the potential return of LeBron is the only question fans are worried about until he makes his decision.