Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors Full Playoff Schedule Released

The schedule for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors has been released.

The series marks a clean slate for the Cavs in their bid to progress, as they will still look to get one over on the Raptors, who have swept them in their three meetings this season.

The series begins in Cleveland on Saturday at 13:00 ET with Game 1 being shown on Amazon Prime.

When is the full schedule?

The two teams meet again more than 48 hours later for Game 2, and from there, the series switches to Toronto for Games 3 and 4 on Thursday, April 23, and Sunday, April 26.

Cleveland will host Game 5 and Game 7 if needed, with the Raptors at home for Game 6.

By the end of the season, the Cavs posted a 52–30 record and secured the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. However, Cleveland’s first-round opponent wasn’t decided until the final day of the regular season.

The Cavaliers wrapped up their schedule with a convincing win over the Washington Wizards, despite resting many of their key rotation players.

Even so, their playoff matchup remained uncertain until the final night. The Atlanta Hawks initially appeared set to face Cleveland, but a loss in their last game dropped them out of the fourth spot. Meanwhile, the Raptors capitalized with a win over the Brooklyn Nets, shifting the seeding.

This season vs. Toronto

As mentioned, it will be a clean slate when these two teams square off for Game 1 on Saturday, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a history this season.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t read well for the Cavs.

The Raptors swept the season series against Cleveland, with all games played between October and November. Toronto beat the Cavs 112-101 on Halloween, before bagging two more wins in November to complete the sweep.

A 126-113 victory on November 13 was followed by a 110-99 triumph 11 days later for the sweep. Cleveland, however, did complete their own sweep last season plus the roster has changed drastically since the last meeting on November 24.

James Harden, Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis have been added to the roster, and the Cavaliers have welcomed back Max Strus and Sam Merrill from injury.

Despite the form this season, the Cavaliers have the upper hand over the Raptors in the last three campaigns, winning six of the last 10 encounters, and the Cavs have won 60 of their 114 games overall.