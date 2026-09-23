The 2026 offseason period is in the stretch run and with training camps due to take place shortly for all 30 NBA teams, the start to the season feels like it’s right around the corner. For the Cleveland Cavaliers, who will be conducting business overseas this time around, training camp can’t come soon enough.

There are still multiple rotational roles up for grabs, a modest number of questions that need answered and several players who could be battling for the right to remain a Cavalier prior to the season.

I think it’s fair to say that the Cavs' biggest question heading into training Camp isn't about Harden or Mitchell. To take in a step further, the most significant inquiries have nothing to do with the starters. For the first time in a while, the bulk of the attention will be on Cleveland’s reserves.

The battle that should be on everyone’s radar

Among the numerous roles currently up for grabs, it’s the coveted rotational spot associated with backup point guard that is perhaps the most likely to heat up. There is sure to fierce competition taking place between the likes of Craig Porter, Tyrese Proctor, and Meleek Thomas, each bringing their own distinct strengths and weaknesses to the equation.

The trio has played a combined 69 playoff minutes. Porter is the veteran of the bunch and may be most likely to earn the first shot at claiming the role due to his experience running point, but it could be short lived if he doesn’t show legitimate progress as an outside shot, in terms of volume (career 1.1 3PA per game) at the very least. That’s his swing skill for now.

Proctor’s size, off-ball viability as a catch-and-shooter, as well as his disruptiveness as a defender could give Kenny Atkinson a different look to throw at the opposition. But it’s his latent abilities as a secondary creator that might get him a look. He produced 0.94 points per possession as a pick-and-roll ball handler, scoring 75 total points when initiating those sets. Don’t go counting him out yet.

Tyrese Proctor scored 0.94 PPP as a PnR Ball-Handler in 2025-26. His 75 total PTS in this area were 5th most on the team despite having a fairly limited role.



His on-ball creation is a real point of interest for me. pic.twitter.com/omR5op6elj — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) September 23, 2026

Meleek Thomas feels like the ultimate wild card in these types of discussions. It’s quite clear that he is the most naturally gifted scorer of all three options, be it on the ball, or off it. He shot a blistering 50.0% from the field, including 43.8% from deep during summer league play. It was a limited sample size, but he did prove that the shot was live. If he can continue progressing as a facilitator and defender, he might very well be Cleveland’s best choice for the job.

The reality is, while Harden and Mitchell will play the bulk of the backcourt minutes, you still need viable reserves to turn to so that the stars don’t wear themselves out down the stretch run of the season. The 3rd guard role has been somewhat of a revolving door over the years. It would be nice to find a relatively stable solution for a couple of seasons. It’s very possible that Cleveland finds that solution in one of these three options at some point during the 2026-27 campaign. Time will tell.