The Cleveland Cavaliers Announce Their Summer League Schedule

If you're currently going through a bit of Cleveland Cavaliers withdrawal, you won't have to wait much longer. Sure, you won't see Donovan Mitchell or Evan Mobley, but some of the younger, intriguing players could be seeing the floor in the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League 2026.

This summer, the games will begin on Thursday, July 9th, and go through Sunday, July 19th. All 76 games will air across ESPN platforms and Amazon Prime. Each team will play at least five games. The first four will take place between July 9th-16th. Semi-Final games will take place on Saturday, July 18th, airing on Amazon Prime, with the Championship game airing on July 19th on ESPN.

The Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule:

The Cavs will kick off their Summer League schedule on Friday, July 10th at 4:30 PM EST vs the Indiana Pacers. The game will air on ESPN2. Their schedule of games will be listed below.

Friday, July 10, 4:30 PM EST vs the Indiana Pacers at the Cox Pavilion, airing on ESPN 2.

Sunday, July 12, 4:00 PM EST vs the Detroit Pistons at the Thomas & Mack Center, airing on Amazon Prime

Monday, July 13, 8:00 PM EST vs the Miami Heat at the Cox Pavilion, airing on Amazon Prime

Wednesday, July 15, 5:30 PM EST vs the New Orleans Pelicans at the Cox Pavilion, airing on Amazon Prime

The Cavs will find out their 5th opponent after their first four games are completed, and will see if they are to move on to the semi-finals for the final weekend.

The Cavaliers Potential Summer League Roster:

Mar 15, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas (1) celebrates after the men's SEC Conference Tournament Championship against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

While the roster should be announced in a few days, the Cavaliers have been building organizational depth, starting with drafting Meleek Thomas in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft. The team reportedly signed Ernest Udeh, Jr. out of Miami (FL) to a two-way contract and has added Texas A&M forward Rashaun Agee, and Florida guard Xavian Lee to Exhibit 10 contracts.

Tyrese Proctor is also a possibility to play for the team, but we know he will be playing with the Australian national team this summer. Expect fellow two-way player Tristan Enaruna to play as well but the Cavs may need to fill their final two-way spot as Riley Minix has been reported to sign with ASVEL in France.

Summer League is a great opportunity for players to get eyes on them and show their potential. This is also how the Cavs have succeeded over the years, finding diamonds in the rough who contribute to the main roster down the road. Let's see if the Cavaliers find another hidden gem in a few weeks.