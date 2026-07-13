Why Cavs Should Not Reunite With Kevin Love This Offseason

Cleveland Cavaliers fans are all stuck in limbo as LeBron James decides upon his next destination. While Cleveland seems likely, cities like Philadelphia and Miami are still in the mix as well.

This means the team is in a bit of a holding pattern regarding some roster moves. Donovan Mitchell is staying put on a big new extension, but players like Max Strus, Jarrett Allen, and even James Harden could be moved if LeBron comes back home.

His return may also mean the team needs to surround him with some friends. Could one be Kevin Love?

Cavaliers should pass on a Kevin Love reunion

Love is set to turn 38 years old in September and spent last season as a reserve player with the rebuilding Utah Jazz. He is currently a free agent and may want one more run at a title before calling it a career.

Money would not be an issue, as Love has been playing on small deals since leaving Cleveland. The problem is that he may no longer be an effective member of a championship roster.

Love was last an All-Star in 2018 and has not averaged double-digit points since the 2021-22 season. As fans may recall, Love was not exactly thrilled to be part of the post-LeBron Cavs. He was ultimately made a bench player before being waived and signing with Miami in 2023.

If James does return, he needs elite talent surrounding him. That includes on the bench.

Cavs fans just witnessed a postseason run where the bench was nearly unplayable at times. Love has experience, but may fall under the "unplayable" category when going up against elite, much younger NBA talent in the playoffs.

The story would be a fun one. But the Cavs are already getting up there in age, especially if Harden sticks around with a James return. Mitchell is turning 30 in September and has also had durability issues in recent years. Love would only make the team older, unfortunately.

However, the Cavs may need to accept some requests from James if he does make it clear he wants to return. While playing with his sons may be a top option, teaming up with some old friends is a possibility as well.

That is what makes this entire situation so unique. LeBron has all the leverage and is quite literally bringing the NBA news cycle to a halt. What fans, or even the organization, thinks about Love may be irrelevant if James wants him back.