One Veteran the Cavs Could Still Sign Before Opening Night

The Cavaliers' offseason drama has been filled with the potential return of one of the game's greatest players of all time, LeBron James. For good reason, of course, LeBron’s impact on whatever team he decides to join for next season will be monumental in his potential final year.

Apart from LeBron, Cleveland still has some other decisions to make before the start of next season. One being what to do with James Harden; the most likely outcome is that he will re-sign with the Cavs on a deal around two years.

Cleveland can also sign the perfect veteran off the free agent market to potentially team up with LeBron, though.

Who is that Veteran?

Kevin Love is an unrestricted free agent and makes almost too much sense to join the Cavaliers. In the 2025-26 season for the Utah Jazz, Love averaged 6.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg, and shot 37% from 3-Pt range in 37 games. As Utah was tanking for a better draft pick, their lineups got weird at the end of the season.

The history with Love is obvious, as a key contributor to the 2016 championship team and a two-time All-Star in his nine years with Cleveland. His relationship with LeBron is another factor that strengthens his case to be a part of the team next season. The two formed a special bond, which was highlighted by their trip as a team being posted all over social media.

Love still has some game left to give and can slide into the backup power forward position. He will be able to bring some much-needed leadership to the bench unit that struggled in the playoffs last season.

Cleveland can still wait for LeBron’s decision to make any moves going forward, but this is a move they can make no matter what. Bringing in Love’s leadership would be game-changing for a group that needs it to be able to move forward in the playoffs.

The Cavs can also show their hand a little early and try to lure LeBron in by picking up Love, just like they did by saying Bronny James Jr. would have a roster spot on the team. There is no secret about what the Cavs are trying to do in bringing back the hometown hero, so why try to hide it? If LeBron is coming back, why not bring the whole gang back together for one last dance?