The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the midst of training camp festivities and have had an eye towards building chemistry and camaraderie throughout, with several team-based activities sprinkled in between practice sessions and workouts. They appear to be focused on building the necessary connections they will need all season long.

And while it’s nice to hear that the roster is forming connections and bonding through shared international experiences, it’s even more telling to hear how the team is performing during these vital practice sessions.

When asked about what he has seen directly from Peyton Watson during training camp, Cavs Head Coach Kenny Atkinson noted a few things.

Just adapting right? Adapting to what we are doing. I think that he’s still in the learning phase, learning what we’re doing. Kenny Atkinson

This isn’t uncommon or even surprising considering that Watson has just joined the team. But It was Atkinson’s next anecdote that was most telling.

If I say if I give you a one-word answer, it would be activity. He looks like one of these guys that he’s super active. Kind of on both sides of the ball. Kenny Atkinson

Ladies and gentlemen, that is exactly what you want to hear about Cleveland’s prized off-season acquisition. It’s just the latest in a series of complimentary comments that the former Denver Nugget has received since arriving in Cleveland.

Watson is fresh off a stellar 2025-26 season in which he experienced a breakout. He posted averages of 14.6 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists, 0.9 Steals, and 1.1 Blocks, while completing roughly 49.1% of his field goals, including 41.1% from long range.

He was especially efficient from the corners, knocking down 52% from that zone, which placed within the 97th percentile among wings. The athletic wing was a catch-and-shoot outlet of the highest accord, converting on a staggering 46.8% of his C&S opportunities.

And while he was an effective rotational piece for most of the season, it was his electric showing during the month of January that had Nuggets fans jumping for joy. Watson averaged 21.9 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists, 1.0 Steal, and 1.5 Blocks, while converting on 49.0% of his shots, including a staggering 46.2% from 3PT range.

He essentially operated as Denver’s 2nd option during that stretch as star big man Nikola Jokic missed all but one game during the month of January. It’s likely that display of talent that put him on the map for most NBA fans and certainly had others around the league talking.

Now that he’s in Cleveland, hopes are high that the Cavaliers have found their wing of the future. And with how much faith the organization has placed in him as well as how much we’ve already heard about him from the coaching staff, it’s hard not to be excited about what he could potentially bring to the table.

You can watch the rest of Atkinson's media availability below!