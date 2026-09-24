The Cavs Announce Full Training Camp Roster and Schedule

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had quite the busy offseason. It may not have started out in that fashion, but it certainly ended up trending in that direction as things slowly started to pick up after a series of moves around the league began to take shape. And after a few dominos fell into place, Cleveland’s ultimate vision for improving the roster began to formulate in real time.

Multiple members of the roster were moved, others were re-signed or had their team options exercised, and many others were given the opportunity to showcase their talent in the summer league setting, and of course, the biggest move of them all, Peyton Watson’s acquisition.

Many roster inquiries have been answered but many more remain unanswered with NBA training camps around the league due to take place shortly, which leads me to the point of this article. The Cleveland Cavaliers have released their full roster for training camp!

The Cavs have been very good at keeping the public up to date on recent signings and with that being the case, there are no real surprises here. The most recent among acquisitions appear to be F Zack Austin and G Curtis Jones, both of which were late additions. Everyone else was already among the roster ranks.

And while the names themselves carry a lot of intrigue, it’s the potential camp battles that matter the most here. The acquisition of Watson eliminated many of the questions regarding the starting small forward spot. He is all but guaranteed to slide into that vacant role, with all due respect to the incumbent alternatives.

That leaves all eyes on the bench where there are several roles up for grabs, including that of the backup point guard role. Craig Porter, Meleek Thomas, Tyrese Proctor are all vying for the opportunity to man that position.

That within itself, could be a big storyline throughout the entirety of camp and preseason. It could very well carry into the regular season if no one is able separate themselves from the proverbial pack.

The battle at backup power forward could also be one to watch as Nae’Qwan Tomlin and newcomer Mario Hezonja jockey for the job. Suffice it to say, there are real rotation spots and minutes up for grabs ladies and gentlemen.

That’s not even factoring in the many potential opportunities the team’s camp invites and current two-way signees are playing for. And if you were hoping for a schedule of sorts, fear not, Cleveland also released an official schedule alongside the roster release.

What a jam-packed schedule for Cleveland at camp. pic.twitter.com/Ops3lQF55q — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) September 24, 2026

Of course, immediately following that jam-packed training camp schedule is Cleveland's first battle of the 2026-27 preseason in that of their matchup with the Boston Celtics, which is set to take place on October 8th. They'll follow that up with a home-way series against the Orlando Magic from October 11-13.