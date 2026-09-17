This Team is the Cavaliers’ Biggest Threat For a Title This Season

There are plenty of folks that have already written off the Cavs this year. Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports said they could finish as high as second and as low as ninth. Just insinuating a finish on the lower end of the Play-In Tournament is a statement in and of itself.

The Cavaliers could be 2nd. They could be 9th. What do you think is more likely? pic.twitter.com/zbrtsb3Iwq — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) September 8, 2026

The truth is, the team has the chance to be great next season. Winning the Eastern Conference is not out of the realm of the possibility, not by a long shot. Note this previously published piece on the Indiana Pacers being the biggest threat. They remain as a tough squad to beat, but they’re not the ones in discussion.

Another squad in the East that could be a serious problem to the lofty goals of Cleveland? Let’s discuss.

The Revamped Toronto Raptors

It’s no joke just how much better the Eastern Conference has gotten this year. The talent is there for so many squads, and it’s not as open as it was a year ago. The Knicks found an opportunity and seized it, and there just wasn’t much the Cavs could do to slow them down.

This time though, it isn’t New York in their way. And though the Pacers are an issue, they are not the ones in discussion. We’re talking about the Toronto Raptors. A team that was without their starting point guard, and had a highly ineffective small forward in the series. Issues at center. And still took the Cavs to seven games in round one.

Now, Immanuel Quickley is healthy. Kawhi Leonard is officially in the fold. They did well to snag Allen Graves in the draft. They have size, they defend tough, and the roster is even better than it was last year. Most of those holes are now plugged.

Cleveland seemed to have no answers for the energy of Collin Murray-Boyles, while Scottie Barnes seemed to improve as the series went along. All that mattered then was advancing, which happened in seven games. But it would be a whole lot tougher this time around, and this team is a serious threat.

With Donovan Mitchell and James Harden on their side though, there remains plenty of offensive firepower. A healthy thumb for the Beard means a lot less turnovers, and a more comfortable release of his shot. The contract extension by #45 means he’s officially committed long-term and there’s nothing hanging over their heads.

It is going to be the new addition Peyton Watson that is tasked with slowing Kawhi Leonard, likely the key matchup for either side in determining who may win the battles. Up front, Evan Mobley and Barnes will be duking things out in their own right.

It will be a must-see when Cleveland and Toronto meet, but it will be far more difficult than it was a season ago for the Cavs to get it done. Thus, making the Raptors a genuine threat to the playoff dreams of 2026-27/