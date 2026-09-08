Best and Worst Case Scenarios for Cleveland Cavaliers This Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers finished the 2025-26 season with a record of 50-32. Their play helped them go on a deep playoff run, and in the end, they fell to the New York Knicks.

Cleveland added new faces midway through the season, and they helped the team prepare for the playoffs. James Harden was the biggest acquisition, and he is returning on a multi-year deal. Meanwhile, Dennis Schröder and Keon Ellis will play elsewhere.

Harden is seeking his first championship, and his team has stiff competition. However, the Cavs have a shot at winning, and some of the newer faces will be a factor.

The Cavs have a long season ahead of them, and with that in mind, it is a good time to look at different scenarios around their season. For starters, a scenario where they win it all.

Cavs Win It All, Stars Play At A High Level

After 2017-18 season, the Cavaliers went through a rebuilding period. Things started to turn around, and they acquired a new star in 2022. Since then, Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers have tried to win a championship, but teams like the Knicks have stood in their way.

Now, Cleveland has a strong backcourt, All-Star bigs and a championship-winning wing as they give it another go. The Cavs' offseason was a topic of discussion, as they made very few moves early on. Then, they added Peyton Watson, which gives them the wing they have searched for.

Watson had a breakout season, as he averaged a career-high 14.6 points last year. He contributes on both ends of the floor, and he could play a crucial role in Cleveland's success. The young wing is just scratching the surface, and if he plays well, he could win another championship. However, it will require a team effort.

The upcoming season is an opportunity for Evan Mobley, as he can take his game to another level. He is another player who contributes on both ends of the floor, and when the offense runs through him, he puts up big numbers. If Cleveland wants to win, Mobley has to be involved. He is an All-Star talent, and while he missed out last season, a strong season could lead to another All-Star appearance.

With players like Mobley, Watson and others, the Cavs have what it takes to compete. Then, if everyone is at their best, a championship is within reach. However, that is easier said than done.

Cleveland Reaches Playoffs, Gets Knocked Out Early

A lot can happen during a season. Injuries, shooting slumps and more can get in the way, and it leads to difficult stretches. The Cavs encountered that during the 2025-26 season, and that led to multiple lineup changes. Despite those obstacles, Cleveland finished the season on a good note, and it led to a lengthy playoff run.

The Cavaliers' series against the Knicks was the furthest they have gotten in recent years. They beat the Toronto Raptors and the Detroit Pistons to reach the Eastern Conference Finals, but the Knicks ended up sweeping. As a result, New York reached the NBA Finals and defeated the San Antonio Spurs to win it all.

Cleveland wants to win, but with Eastern Conference rivals improving, the road becomes tougher. The Raptors and the Pistons had impressive 2025-26 seasons, and they nearly gave the Cavs a scare in their respective series. Those teams could have even better seasons, and in the end, that potentially hurts Cleveland. Then, New York wants to repeat, but teams like the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers could shake things up. So, it will be a challenging time.

The Cavs are undoubtedly a playoff team, but how far they go remains to be seen. Cleveland does not want or need an early playoff exit, but it remains a possibility. Championship windows begin to fade, and if Cleveland finds itself in this position, moves could be made. Until then, this group is together, and they will do what is needed to avoid this scenario.

Mitchell and the Cavaliers have a big season ahead of them, and in the end, they could be the last team standing.