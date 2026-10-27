Looking Back At Donovan Mitchell's Breakthrough Performance Against Timberwolves

Last night was the first time in the Cavs first three games that Donovan Mitchell showed up when they needed him most. The good news about basketball is the lengthy season allows for a bit of time to really get going and find the rhythm. The jumper was on, and the clutch moments were aplenty.

Mitchell is a major part of what this team wants to do every night, and they will win a lot of games when he’s playing his best basketball. With all of that said, let’s look back at the specifics of his performance last night, and how he can bring it with him moving forward.

Donovan Mitchell Balls Out Against Timberwolves

It’s not always about how much you score, but when you’re making your shots. And as a tight game was upon the Cavs last night against the Timberwolves, Donovan Mitchell was showing up when they needed to. He was getting to the cup for tough lay-ups after his first 17 points all came off jump shots.

In the overtime session, #45 hit the go-ahead jumper inside the final minute, swishing home a high-arcing mid-range shot. He finished with 26 points, five rebounds, and seven assists. Only three turnovers, down from each of the first two games of the year. It was timely helpers (including setting up Meleek Thomas for his first NBA bucket) and taking care of the ball that went a long way.

Beautiful dime from Donovan Mitchell to set up Meleek Thomas for his first NBA points pic.twitter.com/ii1p0vxy9S https://t.co/LraLPTOVtp — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) October 26, 2026

Mitchell had not shown up down the stretch in either of the first two games, so this was a very encouraging sign. Not that it is a good thing per se that Cleveland never led by 20. But, playing from behind and in a closer game clearly helped them to better keep their focus. #45 seemed focused on the prize in this one, and they beat Minnesota in OT for the second time in their last three road visits.

The big deal about the assists/turnovers is that Mitchell had seven total assists and nine turnovers in the first two games. He did a much better job this time around, and it impacted the game significantly.

Looking Ahead For Donovan Mitchell

The Cavs star guard is primed for another big season. When Donovan Mitchell said a few weeks ago he hopes Cleveland is it for his NBA career, he put himself out there. At just 30 years of age, making a statement like that means he wants to take the onus of pressure. He wants to be the guy, the one to get this team over the hump.

The East is incredibly difficult this year, and nobody is arguing that. The team’s upcoming slate, featuring the Wizards, Hawks, Thunder (2X), Knicks, and Sixers, will not be easy to navigate. But as a team, they have the faith that anybody can go down.

Look for Mitchell to continue to bring it, as he not only says the right things in the media, but does them on the court as well. This is a player that is bound for the Cavs Mount Rushmore.