Cavaliers Already Have the New York Knicks Talking Ahead of East Finals

Speaking to reporters before the series, New York Knicks stars Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson spent much of their media availability discussing Cleveland’s talent, offensive versatility, and why the Cavaliers present one of the toughest matchups remaining in the NBA Playoffs.

“Good team, good players, good coach,” Hart said. “We expect a tough series.”

As the conversation continued, Josh repeatedly emphasized how difficult Cleveland becomes because of its balance across the roster.

“We got to come in with toughness, quality energy from the jump,” Hart said. “They got really good bigs, really good ball handlers, playmakers, scorers, and then they surround you with shooters.”

That combination has turned Cleveland into one of the NBA’s most dangerous postseason teams. Hart openly acknowledged the challenge of slowing down stars like Donovan Mitchell while also trying to contain Cleveland’s other offensive weapons.

“He’s someone who can get his own shots, but also get to the free-throw line, get the bigs involved, get shooters shots,” Hart said. “You have to game plan for his ability to score, but also to play make, so it makes it a little bit more dynamic.”

Hart knows NBA playoff basketball is different, especially against a team capable of scoring in bunches.

“You can never relax,” Hart said. “You see 10, 15, 20-point leads dwindle in four or five minutes.”

Brunson discussed how difficult Mitchell is to contain offensively.

“He does a lot for their team,” Brunson said. “He’s able to score the ball, he’s able to pass, he’s able to create a lot of offense for them.”

Jalen added that Cleveland’s depth acts as a “pressure release” for Mitchell and makes the Cavaliers significantly more difficult to defend.

“You have a whole other person that you’re worried about as well,” Brunson said. “They have so many different weapons. So many options and ways that they can beat you. So it’s really dynamic.”

That may be the biggest concern for New York entering the series.

“I think experience always is able to teach you a lot of lessons,” Brunson said. “Being able to close games and close quarters is really important for us.”

Madison Square Garden will again become one of the biggest storylines in the series, and Hart admitted there is nothing quite like playoff basketball in New York.

“It’s definitely the best atmosphere in the league,” Hart said. “When the Garden’s going during this time, there’s nothing like it.”

Still, the message from both Brunson and Hart remained consistent throughout the availability.

The Cavaliers already have the Knicks talking, and New York clearly understands just how difficult this Eastern Conference Finals matchup could become.