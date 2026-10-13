Two Factors Pointing Toward Craig Porter Jr. Winning Cavs Backup PG Job

It’s been looking promising for the Cavs “veteran” backup point guard. Craig Porter Jr. is coming into his fourth year with the team, and still showing off how solid he is capable of being at times. He has gotten used to the uncertainty of his role during his time with the franchise, and is not holding anything back right now.

He’s looked sharp in preseason, and with one game left, he is in prime position to land the team’s backup point guard role ahead of Tyrese Proctor and rookie Meleek Thomas.

Here are two factors in the Wichita State product’s favor that currently have him in a prime spot.

A Tremendous Facilitator

It really doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know when you’re watching a steady floor general. When Craig Porter Jr. had 10 assists without a turnover in the team’s preseason opener, it became quickly clear that he was providing exactly what was needed from him. Setting the floor for the guys around him was the priority.

There have been flashes during each of his previous three campaigns where Porter has been able to prove how solid a passer he is. From lobs to just rotating the ball around, he’s proven to know where it has to end up. On a second unit that already has a few scorers, they need somebody who can be the disher to set up the swishers. So far, this seems to be their guy.

Porter is also extremely athletic for his 6 '2 size, and can actually block the occasional shot (led his team in college in rejections) and throw down the occasional slam. He has a very unique skillset and the way he can facilitate, in addition to some of these other things, could get him on the floor on day one

The Hunger For Opportunity

Not to knock the other guards on Cleveland in competition for the role, but it’s Craig Porter Jr. who appears hungriest. He’s stated himself that his ultimate goal is to win this competition for minutes. Kenny Atkinson has said on the record that Porter can be a “plug and play in any lineup” player for this team.

That type of praise should be taken very literally. They can toss him in a smaller lineup and watch him elevate those around him, or do the same thing with a taller group. The only thing he’s lacked is a consistent jump shot the past few seasons. From early looks at the form, it does seem like some work has gone into it, and he’s tried to fix the problem.

Knowing his contract for the year isn’t fully guaranteed is another motivating factor for Porter. It will not become so until January, and because of the cap situation, his name was being floated as a trade candidate as recently as September. All of that should be enough to light the fire so that he can make himself unmovable and invaluable.

Nine Days Until The Regular Season

We will know with certainty in nine short days if Craig Porter Jr. is the backup PG, or playing behind Meleek Thomas/Tyrese Proctor.

But the early signs here point toward CPJ landing the opportunity. Hard work pays off.