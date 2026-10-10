3 Players I’m Monitoring Ahead of Cavs Second Preseason Game

Preseason is a chance to do some learning. Take a few things from here, and from there. Coming into game two of four, there is plenty to be watching for in Cleveland. Kenny Atkinson is trying to find the right combos as he gets the first look at everybody.

There are three players I’m monitoring ahead of the next contest that will need to step up and deliver. Let’s dive into who they are.

Meleek Thomas

As if there would be any list here not started with Meleek Thomas. There have probably been a half-dozen Cavs on SI pieces about the Arkansas product since his debut, and rightfully so. While he didn’t exactly dominate, he showed a confidence to let the shots go and was still able to crack double-digits in his first appearance against real NBA competition.

Thomas is somebody that will play an integral role to what this team hopes to do this season, whether or not he cracks the opening day rotation. What I’m looking for in game two is perhaps a little bit more facilitating, and shot-making efficiency along with it. He doesn’t have to hit 50%, but a little higher than last game would be ideal.

The flashes are already there for the #34 pick, so it’s just keeping an eye on the little improvements going ahead in preseason.

Khalifa Diop

We did not see the newly-added big man during the first preseason game, but we’re almost certainly going to this time around. Khalifa Diop was signed to fill out the roster this season, four years after he was initially drafted #39 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Diop is going to bring a rim protecting presence and additional lob threat to the table. Watching how he adjusts to the speed of the game here versus in the EuroLeague is the main adjustment. That’s what I’m curious to see, and plenty of other folks must be in the same boat.

Diop is not their bench savior, nor is he guaranteed rotation minutes barring injuries, but he’s a valuable piece to the puzzle, and still just 24 years of age.

Craig Porter Jr.

Man oh man, what to make of this guy. Craig Porter Jr. was incredible against the Celtics the other night, dropping 10 assists in just 16 minutes of action. When they went to the all-bench lineup, he began to take the game over, finding his teammates all over the floor throughout the duration of the third quarter.

Entering his fourth season in the association, Porter has been adamant about proving he belongs, and going to take the backup PG spot as his own.

Kenny Atkinson himself said that he’s a guy that he can “plug and play” in any lineup. The highest praise a budding point guard could possibly hope to get.

I’m monitoring CPJ to see how he may perform after the strong game he had last time out. It’s about how he follows it up.