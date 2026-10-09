Craig Porter Jr. is coming into his fourth year with the Cavs. And as you’ve seen a number of other Cavs On SI writers say, he’s been speaking very clearly about his goals and intentions. And in the post-game pressers following the preseason opener, his coach knows too, now.

Kenny Atkinson offered some real praise for his point guard, and hinted at what he brings to the team and what the role may look like in the season that’s ahead.

Let’s dive into that and continue the dialogue on the Wichita State product.

Kenny Atkinson Knows Craig Porter Jr.’s Real Value

It’s been clear to many from day one that Craig Porter Jr. was not just a flash in the pan as a rookie, but a valuable guard to have. Despite being only 6 '2, he led his Wichita State in all five major categories (points, assists, rebounds, steals, blocks) as a senior, and showed the same athleticism during his rookie year. Injuries forced him into the starting lineup as an undrafted rookie, and he proved what he was capable of.

Speaking on Porter, Kenny Atkinson offered some real praise, saying he knows who he is now. He sees the fourth-year man as a “plug and play” guy, who can fit with any lineup. He was running the point guard alongside Tyrese Proctor, Meleek Thomas, Mario Hezonja, and Thomas Bryant for an extended stretch last night. Additionally, he logged time with a bunch of different players.

Kenny Atkinson says it took him awhile to learn who Craig Porter Jr. is as a player, but now he views him as a plug-and-play guy who can fit in any lineup — Tony Pesta (@Tony_Pesta) October 9, 2026

In 16 minutes of action overall, Porter had five points, three rebounds, and 10 assists. Of course, the dimes are the thing that really stand out, as he continues to prove what he’s capable of as a facilitator. If he does in fact win the backup PG job, it will be because of how well he is able to set the table for others. A skill that nobody doubts his possession of.

Porter’s Goals For Himself

During his media presser on day four of training camp, Craig Porter Jr. let it be known what his own expectations were for himself.

“I feel like I just want to set the tone and let everybody know I can be the leader of the second unit and impact winning basketball, whether it be scoring or doing a lot of the little things I do...making my presence felt and being more of a vocal leader”

Craig Porter Jr. 2026 Training Camp Day 4:



"[0:30, Goals For This Season] I feel like I just want to set the tone and let everybody know I can be the leader of the second unit and impact winning basketball, whether it be scoring or doing a lot of the little things I do...making… pic.twitter.com/eYqmAoAgDr — Dylan🔮🎃🍂 (@dillybar2145__) October 3, 2026

He has worn many hats during his tenure with this team, and mentor could become another one added to the list with Meleek Thomas in the fold. If the team is looking for scoring, he’s’ the guy. But most of the other skills would be possessed by Porter himself, who can do a lot for a team.

The other chip on the shoulder for #9 is that he has been left out of the playoff rotation three seasons in a row, not logging any meaningful minutes on any of the postseason runs. It’s extra motivation perhaps, to a guy who just wants to contribute to winning basketball.

It’s not a surprise Porter wants himself out there. Will the Cavs give him those chances? It’ll certainly be something worth tracking as things take off.