What the Cavaliers’ Backup Point Guard Spot Should Look Like

The Cleveland Cavaliers roster is looking pretty steady coming into the year. There is really one singular positional battle still ongoing. The back-up point guard role behind James Harden is up for grabs, with three players in play for minutes.

Let’s give the case for all three and make a decision.

The Case for Craig Porter Jr

Teams in title contention always seem to prefer candidates with the most experience. Craig Porter Jr., originally undrafted out of Wichita State, has spent the past three seasons with the Cavs. Stepping in for large roles from time to time, he has been able to show the team plenty of positives while on the floor.

The two-way play of the Wichita State product has wowed when he has been good. But on other days, his shot hasn’t been there, as the three-pointer is not a major part of his arsenal. Even with his athleticism, he remains undersized on the court.

Of the players involved, he is the best facilitator, so if the priority is purely distribution, he may have the edge.

The Case for Tyrese Proctor

Having already proven himself as a solid 3PT shooter last year, Tyrese Proctor is firmly in the running. The 2025 second-round pick was thrust into action on opening night as Darius Garland worked his way back from injury. He showed a little something right away.

Proctor was a strong complimentary piece during his three years at Duke, proving he belonged on the floor in the big moments. A few inches taller than Craig Porter Jr., the sharpshooter also has that going for him.

Averaging five points per game on 43% shooting (35% 3PT) during his rookie year, Proctor was a bit better as an off-ball option. If they do move him into that backup PG role though, he should have no problem getting the ball to the right guys. The former Blue Devil averaged nearly four assists per game as a sophomore in college, after all.

The Case for Meleek Thomas

The hottest draft commodity in Cleveland since Evan Mobley, there have been rave reviews for Meleek Thomas. From the moment they first drafted him, he was developing hype. The Vegas Summer League proved that he was capable of being a player who takes games over.

The only non-first-round pick to be on the All-Summer-League First Team, his scoring prowess was absolutely there. Two different games with 30+ points. A seven-assist night included in one of those as well.

At 6’5, Thomas possesses extreme athleticism and the ability to get to the rim. He played off ball a bit more at Arkansas next to Darius Acuff Jr., but proved he can do both with Cleveland.

The Cavs may have gotten the steal of the draft here, and the 20-year-old is going to have a chance to play. If he’s not in the lineup on day one, he’ll get the G-League reps. By the end of the season, Thomas will be out on the floor, and that’s a guarantee.

And The Backup PG Is…

Meleek Thomas will be the eventual Cavs backup point guard. To start things though, it should be Craig Porter Jr. The team has a contract guarantee for the fourth-year guard in mid-January, and with the books a bit tight, they can free a bit of cap by moving him before then.

Whether waiving before the deadline or trading, they can showcase the Wichita State product’s value to other teams by getting him on the floor. He will raise the floor of the defense, too.

Tyrese Proctor will also play plenty of minutes on rest nights for starters. All three of them are vital to the team’s success, but only one can get those PG minutes. And Porter Jr. just makes the most sense.