Updated Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup vs. Orlando Magic
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What To Expect From the Cavaliers
Cleveland looked very impressive in their last game against Orlando on Sunday, which was the first time Kenny Atkinson employed his anticipated starting lineup. The Cavs showed off their versatility, newfound athleticism and shot-making all night long. Newcomers Peyton Watson and Mario Hezonja have given Cavaliers fans a glimpse at the new skills they could bring to the forward room.
For this final game of the preseason, Atkinson says that he will ramp up his starters’ minutes. Since Cleveland only has three preseason games, this may be the opportunity that they take to give their players an idea of what minutes and rotations look like to begin the regular campaign on Oct. 22. Now the question will be if the Cavs decide to give fourth quarter minutes to their regular starters, or to the bench, like they did Sunday?
Orlando's New-Look Offense
The Magic have been showcasing a lot more ball movement so far in the preseason in Memphis and Cleveland. New Orlando head coach Sean Sweeney seems to be prioritizing the extra pass on the perimeter to give his team easier three-point shots.
Some guys that have really impressed in this new-look offense are Tristan da Silva, Noah Penda and Jase Richardson.
With the Magic still having one more exhibition contest on Friday against Miami, Coach Sweeney may look to play his regulars one more time tonight, before playing his bench later in the week.
This will also be the first time we get to see starting point guard Jalen Suggs, who missed Orlando’s first couple games with an illness. With Suggs back in the lineup, the Magic will get to run their regular starters for the first time this season. How will Orlando look on both ends against a worthy opponent like Cleveland?
Injury Report
Orlando Magic
- Jalen Suggs (Illness) - Available
- Anthony Black (Ankle) - Out
- Jonathan Isaac (Knee) - Out
- Izaiyah Nelson (Ankle) - Out
- Nikola Vucevic (Rest) - Out
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Nae’Qwan Tomlin (Back) - Game-Time Decision
- Khalifa Diop (Undisclosed) - Game-Time Decision
- Sam Merrill (Right Elbow Soreness) - Out
Projected Starting Lineup
Cleveland Cavaliers - James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
Orlando Magic - Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.
Official Starting Lineup
Cleveland Cavaliers - James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
Orlando Magic - Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.
Jerseys
Cleveland Cavaliers - Icon (Wine)
Orlando Magic - Association (White)
How to Watch and Listen
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Kia Center, Orlando
TV: NBCSN, Peacock, DAZN
Radio: WTAM 1100
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Miles Irvin is a sports media professional, with experience in play-by-play, broadcasting and digital storytelling. He is a senior at Ashland University, studying digital media production and journalism. Miles loves keeping up with all teams throughout the NBA, especially the Cleveland Cavaliers.Follow MilesIrvin27