Updated Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup vs. Orlando Magic

What To Expect From the Cavaliers

Cleveland looked very impressive in their last game against Orlando on Sunday, which was the first time Kenny Atkinson employed his anticipated starting lineup. The Cavs showed off their versatility, newfound athleticism and shot-making all night long. Newcomers Peyton Watson and Mario Hezonja have given Cavaliers fans a glimpse at the new skills they could bring to the forward room.

For this final game of the preseason, Atkinson says that he will ramp up his starters’ minutes. Since Cleveland only has three preseason games, this may be the opportunity that they take to give their players an idea of what minutes and rotations look like to begin the regular campaign on Oct. 22. Now the question will be if the Cavs decide to give fourth quarter minutes to their regular starters, or to the bench, like they did Sunday?

Orlando's New-Look Offense

Oct 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney talks to guard Jase Richardson (11) during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic have been showcasing a lot more ball movement so far in the preseason in Memphis and Cleveland. New Orlando head coach Sean Sweeney seems to be prioritizing the extra pass on the perimeter to give his team easier three-point shots.

Some guys that have really impressed in this new-look offense are Tristan da Silva, Noah Penda and Jase Richardson.

With the Magic still having one more exhibition contest on Friday against Miami, Coach Sweeney may look to play his regulars one more time tonight, before playing his bench later in the week.

This will also be the first time we get to see starting point guard Jalen Suggs, who missed Orlando’s first couple games with an illness. With Suggs back in the lineup, the Magic will get to run their regular starters for the first time this season. How will Orlando look on both ends against a worthy opponent like Cleveland?

Apr 27, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) warms up before the game against the Detroit Pistons during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs (Illness) - Available

Anthony Black (Ankle) - Out

Jonathan Isaac (Knee) - Out

Izaiyah Nelson (Ankle) - Out

Nikola Vucevic (Rest) - Out

Cleveland Cavaliers

Nae’Qwan Tomlin (Back) - Game-Time Decision

Khalifa Diop (Undisclosed) - Game-Time Decision

Sam Merrill (Right Elbow Soreness) - Out

Projected Starting Lineup

Cleveland Cavaliers - James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Orlando Magic - Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.

Official Starting Lineup

Cleveland Cavaliers - James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Orlando Magic - Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.

Jerseys

Jan 24, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives around Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland Cavaliers - Icon (Wine)

Orlando Magic - Association (White)

How to Watch and Listen

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Kia Center, Orlando

TV: NBCSN, Peacock, DAZN

Radio: WTAM 1100