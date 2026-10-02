Throughout the regular season, Kenny Atkinson has shown an emphasis of playing his whole roster. With injuries, up-and-down performances and just the flow of an 82 game schedule, everyone on the Cavaliers will get a chance to show what they can do.

But what will the rotation look like to begin the season?

Starting Lineup

Mar 24, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and guard James Harden (1) talk during a free throw attempt during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Although Kenny Atkinson’s media day comments may say differently, I believe this is the no-brainer starting unit for the Cleveland Cavaliers. With Peyton Watson as the Cavs’ big offseason acquisition, his seamless fit amongst Cleveland’s Core Four makes all the sense in the world.

This lineup may only play together to start the first and third quarters, but I hope Kenny Atkinson finds more time for the Cavaliers to play with both bigs (Mobley and Allen) on the court together. Cleveland will need to get off to great starts with their energy, talent and two-way versatility.

Defensively, the Cavs will have Watson guard the opposing best perimeter player, while Mobley and Allen take turns guarding rival bigs.

Staggering The Starters With The Second Unit

Apr 8, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) celebrates beside guard Sam Merrill (5) in the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Harden, Sam Merrill, Jaylon Tyson, Peyton Watson, Jarrett Allen

With the depth that Cleveland had to give up this offseason, Cavalier fans should expect to see many lineups that mix and match the star players with the bench. After the first four minutes or so, I could see Atkinson pulling both Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley out of games to provide them the opportunity to play together at the end of the first quarter and into the second.

This lineup would feature James Harden and Jarrett Allen, who played extremely well together following the trade deadline. For Harden, I think this would be the ideal lineup. He would be surrounded by athleticism and shooting threats.

Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson will be Cleveland’s two big bench contributors. Watson can continue to play minutes at the power forward spot, while still being tasked with defending perimeter stars.

Although the Cavs will be smaller with this unit, Harden will be asked to guard power forwards, which he has shown the ability to do. With the strength in the post and intelligent hands that Harden has, Cleveland will be able to play well with this lineup most nights.

Ending the First, Into the Second

Nov 2, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson (20) celebrates with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Donovan Mitchell, Sam Merrill, Jaylon Tyson, Mario Hezonja, Evan Mobley

When Mitchell and Mobley return to the floor, I think Mario Hezonja will join them off the bench. With Hezonja’s new-found strength, he can play minutes at the power forward, which still gives the Cavaliers a strong force in the paint.

The biggest challenge that this lineup will have is on the defensive end. Cleveland hopes for a leap from third-year forward Jaylon Tyson and continued toughness with Sam Merrill. Evan Mobley at the five will help the Cavs on that end.

But this unit could see a couple new faces as well.

Wildcard Cavaliers

Apr 6, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tyrese Proctor (24) drives to the basket during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kenny Atkinson and the coaching staff are currently evaluating all of their options during training camp. They have a few guys that could be their ninth and tenth men in the rotation. Those decisions may be finalized during the preseason.

The players that are in the mix are Craig Porter Jr., Tyrese Proctor and Meleek Thomas. These three guards will all have a chance to make the rotation. It will come down to who fits well with Cleveland’s stars, and who can hold up defensively. Forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin will also be an option to bring some energy to the Cavs lineup.

I believe to begin the season, we may see all three of these guys get a shot. But most likely, I would go with Proctor and Thomas to see what they’ve got heading into their second and first years, respectively.

Depending on the matchup, veteran center Thomas Bryant will also receive playing time against physical bigs. Atkinson may even go to Bryant for Cleveland’s opening game at Philadelphia.