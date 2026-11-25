It’s been a topsy-turvy season for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Alternating wins and losses while seeing a new starting lineup multiple times a week, has made this a beginning that has certainly lacked cohesion.

Some patterns have emerged, with data starting to show which groups do and do not mesh so well together. It's worth taking a look.

The Best Lineup: Harden-Mitchell-Merrill-Watson-Mobley

Starting off with the team’s top lineup of the season, there are multiple reasons that it works. This group has played just shy of 19 minutes together, going +19 in their minutes, and posting a net of +41.2. The defensive switchability of those in the frontcourt really allows the guards to try and be more aggressive.

Two athletic rovers who can also protect the rim, and the ultimate charge-taker in Sam Merrill, make things really solid. All five of them can knock down the three, so Donovan Mitchell gets a driving lane, while James Harden can run a smooth pick-and-roll with Evan Mobley. Of course, #4 is still out for now, but will be providing a lot upon his return.

The #2 lineup is Mitchell-Merrill-Tyson-Hezonja-Allen. A very different group with a few core reserves making up the middle of it. Tyson has struggled at times this year, but did play well in a few mid-November games upon returning from his initial ankle issue. Hezonja has been the wild card on the second unit throughout the season, providing fantastic floor spacing and rebounding.

And even with the shooting struggles, Merrill still provides the team with so much value as a spacer and cutter. His long-term fit can still be questioned as they have young stars, but he's invaluable right now. This group is +15 in 15:51 together. A net of +37.

The Worst Lineup: Porter-Mitchell-Thomas-Hezonja-Bryant

Craig Porter Jr. is still sort of struggling to find his footing this season. His fourth NBA campaign has proven to be his most challenging, with a much more crowded guard room. It is a collective effort as to why this group has struggled so much, though. A -13 +/- in 14:34 and net of -43.3, it is far and away the worst.

The lack of size from 1-3 puts the defense at a disadvantage. It’s not a knock on Meleek Thomas, who has worked his tail off on both ends, but this is not the best group for him. Mario Hezonja has also, as mentioned, been up and down of late, and he doesn’t really get many offensive touches with this group. And then there’s Thomas Bryant, who has his own ups and downs. His +/- has not been the best, though his energy has been consistently high.

Nobody is able to sort of rescue things with that one. And as for the #2 lineup, sitting at -24 in 99 minutes with a net of -12.4 is: Mitchell-Harden-Watson-Mobley-Allen. And this is what is the most troubling.

The above group is the team’s fully healthy starting five. They have a lot of money tied to that group, so seeing their struggle is far from ideal. A combination of James Harden’s poor start and Peyton Watson’s shooting struggles plays heavily into the situation. It’s been when they have gone to the bench and begun to mix-and-match that things have started to work.

When Evan Mobley does return, he’ll be a starter again. The long-term fit of the lineup deserves to be questioned, but then on an individual scale, all of these guys have had their moments, and it would be tough to see any of them in a reserve role. This is something for the staff to figure out when the group is back to full strength.

The Full List

Check out the Cavs full list of the five best and worst lineups below. The team is looking to bounce back.

The best and worst five man units with at least 13 minutes played as a unit. pic.twitter.com/ZmJ1r7u4wx — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) November 24, 2026