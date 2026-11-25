Should I stay or should I go? A very popular song by The Clash which came out on May 14, 1982. It also nicely sums up the key decision facing the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 26, 2026.

The team has not exactly looked dominant, and considering how much money they have tied up in this group, it’s far from ideal. They have two paths that they can choose to take ahead of February’s trade deadline.

Do they stay and try to make it work with what they have? Or do they go and make some moves to try and liven up the locker room?

#Cavs lose to the Bulls 122-108 in Chicago. Bulls led by as many as 24, the Cavs cut it to four but couldn't complete the comeback.



The 2nd quarter was Cleveland's worst of the season, and this was the worst loss yet, in my opinion.



The lack of consistency with this team is… — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) November 24, 2026

It’s certainly a debate being had here, there, and everywhere right now.

Reasons To Stay: The Potential

Potential. A word that sums up something that hasn’t happened yet but remains a possibility. Reaching it in full means success on the floor and in this specific instance, refers to finding team cohesion and correct rotations amidst all of the muck.

Donovan Mitchell and James Harden have not fit together as well as had been hoped this year, but individually, they have each had some moments to shine. Peyton Watson’s defense has been terrific, with his offense finally starting to turn a corner.

The injuries to the aforementioned wing, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Jaylon Tyson, and Sam Merrill, have forced them to use all different sorts of starting fives.

JAMES HARDEN. 51 POINTS.



IT'S HIS MOST POINTS AS A CAVALIER 🤯



CAVS MOVE TO 2-1 IN EMIRATES NBA CUP GROUP PLAY! pic.twitter.com/twWJ4G70Nk — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2026

The lack of cohesion has certainly played a part in the team’s 9-9 beginning. Knowing that Tyrese Proctor and Meleek Thomas can still be difference-makers off the bench on any given night certainly provides hope. Mario Hezonja has provided the occasional spark. The vets on this team do have to be better consistently; there is no doubt. But there are still 64 games left.

Passing up running it back with a group that reached the ECF last year could feel like unfinished business that will never get finished. The what if question of being stuck that way could sting. And they’ll never know.

Reasons To Go: Pool Some Assets And Re-Assess Later

The Cleveland Cavaliers could also opt to make some deals. Send Evan Mobley out. Perhaps they swing Sam Merrill to another team. Given how much money James Harden and Donovan Mitchell are making at this point in their careers, they both probably remain here for the time being.

But Mobley was a possibility to be moved in the offseason for both Jaylen Brown and Giannis Antetokounmpo. They opted to hang on to the 2024-25 DPOY, showing confidence in the 25-year-old. If a deal was ultimately done, they could secure a haul that enables them to find his lineup replacement, while also possibly bringing some draft assets in. That’s the one thing they really don’t have.

Cleveland's frontcourt duo were a force in Milwaukee!



EVAN MOBLEY: 27 PTS, 3 3PM, 11-16 FGM

JARRETT ALLEN: 25 PTS, 11 REB, 12-16 FGM@cavs move to 4-2 on the season 😤 pic.twitter.com/RPP2O2qkxg — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2026

Second-round and undrafted talent keeps finding its way to Cleveland anyway, but even so. First-round picks are valuable. Jaylon Tyson was selected in the 20s. Value can be found anywhere in a draft.

The players on the Cavs likely believe they can go out and compete for the championship. That was the goal coming in. The front office always has to look at what is best for the team in the long term if they don’t feel the year’s group can have a shot at hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy.

A retool could enable some fresh legs, bring some new voices and energy into the picture, and perhaps help them best utilize what they have now.

The Verdict: Keep It As Is

The Cavs have shown on some nights they’re good enough to hang with the best of the best. No reason to blow it up in-season. If they do want to make the changes, they’d be best off waiting until the summer of 2027.

December will see Cleveland facing some elite conference foes for the first time. This will be a fantastic evaluation tool to further prove the point, one way or the other.