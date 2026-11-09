What Can't He Do? Cavs 2nd-Round Draft Pick Meleek Thomas Off to Historic Start

Charles Barkley may have said it best when he said he had two words for us. Amending it to the current situation, it sounds sort of like: “I got two words for you. Meleek Thomas. Cleveland Cavaliers. Must-See TV.”

Of course, the original was Chris Paul and Steve Nash, but that’s evolved.

Cleveland’s second-round pick is perhaps the most versatile draft pick that late since Daniel “Booby” Gibson. He has proven to have an affinity for scoring, already making multiple spot starts amidst all of the team’s injury woes.

With Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill remaining out of the lineup, Thomas projects to remain a steady presence on the court. With that said, let’s talk about how his campaign has him in elite company with the Cavs.

One Of The Most Impressive Starts By Rookie In Cavs History

Some folks may understand this one. “Hey, Meleek Thomas, can’t you see? Sometimes the way you score just hypnotizes me. The kind of play the Cavs rookie has been showing off is unfamiliar territory given his age and the circumstances.

From second-round selection to key contributor and scorer on both ends of the floor, he’s wasted no time.

The per-100 possession numbers from Thomas have been truly exceptional. As posted by Bob Schmidt, host of Fear The Fro, the Arkansas product is fourth in points per 100 possessions among rookies. The only ones he currently sits behind are Caleb Wilson, Yaxel Lendeborg, and his college teammate Darius Acuff. This is the thirty-fourth player to be selected.

Per 100 possessions, there are only three rookies scoring more than Meleek Thomas:



- Darius Acuff

- Yaxel Lendeborg

- Caleb Wilson



Only two Cavaliers draft picks have ever outpaced Meleek’s current clip:



- LeBron James

- Ron Harper



We’re watching something truly special. — Fear the 'Fro: A Cleveland Cavs Podcast (@FeartheFroPod) November 8, 2026

And among Cleveland rookies all-time, only two Cavs draft picks have outpaced this. Ron Harper and LeBron James. Each of them averaged 20-5-5 as rookies, so this company and comparison is truly exceptional.

Chris Fedor, in an article just five days into the season, said that “big, big words” were being thrown around about Thomas. That is the sign of a truly exceptional talent who is getting to prove what he can do here. A long-term starter and possible All-Star. The possibilities are endless, and as long as the rookie stays the course, those glorious future days will be here before too long.

REPORT: There are people within the Cavs who have thrown around some “big, big, big phrases” about Meleek Thomas, per @ChrisFedor 👀 pic.twitter.com/e1s87rscu7 — Cavaliers Nation (@WeAreCavsNation) October 27, 2026

Ready For What Comes Next

Ask not what you can do for your country. But what Meleek Thomas can do for you. Buckets, steals, extraordinary effort on both ends of the floor. The 20-year-old has proven that what he did at Arkansas and in the Summer League was no fluke.

With each passing game, it seems he’s given more and more opportunities.

Meleek Thomas has been HOOPING in Vegas averaging 28.3 points per game 🔥



Is he the STEAL of the draft? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NhBYfv3FNT — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) July 14, 2026

With the team remaining short-handed this week, he’ll have plenty of opportunities to continue to impress. The first 20-point game seems very close, as Thomas continues to have the trust of his team.

With another four-game week ahead, there will be numerous looks for growth, excitement, and big-time moments. Keep your eyes on #15. He’s still just getting started, and it’s already something otherworldly.